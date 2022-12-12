Lifestyle Home Right Now, a $700 Vacuum That Customers Say 'Cuts Cleaning Time in Half' Is Only $140 at Amazon The cordless vacuum is "lightweight" and "easy to use" By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 12, 2022 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon No one really likes cleaning, but everyone likes being able to take a cordless vacuum anywhere around the house. If you've had your eye on buying a new cordless vacuum, now is the time to get one. Because right now, you can grab the Tasvac 6-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum for a whopping 80 percent off at Amazon. To reap maximum savings, be sure to add the $40-off coupon on the product page. This stick vacuum cleaner can hit suction powers up to 23,000 pascals, which means it easily picks up dirt, dust, pet dander, and debris from surfaces like hardwood floors, carpet, tile, and cement. It's extremely lightweight, coming in at 3.75 pounds, making it ideal for everyday use. Plus, it's equipped with LED lights and swivel steering to illuminate fine dust and maneuver around obstacles. The vacuum has a HEPA filter to trap dust, particles, and allergens while you clean, and it comes with multiple attachments to allow you to better clean spots like stairs and curtains. A 50-minute run time should allow you to cover plenty of ground in your home before needing to charge it. Amazon Buy It! Tasvac 6-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum, $139.99 with coupon (orig. $699.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The vacuum cleaner appears to have only recently been added to Amazon, but it's already picking up five-star reviews from shoppers. Many love that it's "lightweight," and one stated that the stick vacuum is "practical and easy to set up," adding, "I love how it bends so I can vacuum under my bed and sofa without having to crawl to the ground!" Said another five-star reviewer, who uses the stick vacuum for light cleaning, "It does have enough suction to pick up pet hair, dirt, and dry food messes. I was surprised [by] all the hair and dust collected when I emptied the canister!" And a third shopper explained that they updated their cleaning routine by using this stick vacuum instead of sweeping: "It cuts my cleaning time in half. So much faster and easier than a broom." Head to Amazon to get the Tasvac 6-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum while it still has double discounts. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Katie Holmes Is Proof That You Can Bundle Up and Still Look Stylish — So Long as You Have a Good Teddy Coat These Popular Flared Leggings Look Just Like the Ones Celebrities Are Wearing, and They're Up to 50% Off Meghan Markle Enjoyed an NYC 'Date Night' with Prince Harry in This Alluring Style She's Been Wearing for Years