Right Now, a $700 Vacuum That Customers Say 'Cuts Cleaning Time in Half' Is Only $140 at Amazon

No one really likes cleaning, but everyone likes being able to take a cordless vacuum anywhere around the house. If you've had your eye on buying a new cordless vacuum, now is the time to get one.

Because right now, you can grab the Tasvac 6-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum for a whopping 80 percent off at Amazon. To reap maximum savings, be sure to add the $40-off coupon on the product page.

This stick vacuum cleaner can hit suction powers up to 23,000 pascals, which means it easily picks up dirt, dust, pet dander, and debris from surfaces like hardwood floors, carpet, tile, and cement. It's extremely lightweight, coming in at 3.75 pounds, making it ideal for everyday use. Plus, it's equipped with LED lights and swivel steering to illuminate fine dust and maneuver around obstacles.

The vacuum has a HEPA filter to trap dust, particles, and allergens while you clean, and it comes with multiple attachments to allow you to better clean spots like stairs and curtains. A 50-minute run time should allow you to cover plenty of ground in your home before needing to charge it.

Amazon

Buy It! Tasvac 6-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum, $139.99 with coupon (orig. $699.99); amazon.com

The vacuum cleaner appears to have only recently been added to Amazon, but it's already picking up five-star reviews from shoppers. Many love that it's "lightweight," and one stated that the stick vacuum is "practical and easy to set up," adding, "I love how it bends so I can vacuum under my bed and sofa without having to crawl to the ground!"

Said another five-star reviewer, who uses the stick vacuum for light cleaning, "It does have enough suction to pick up pet hair, dirt, and dry food messes. I was surprised [by] all the hair and dust collected when I emptied the canister!"

And a third shopper explained that they updated their cleaning routine by using this stick vacuum instead of sweeping: "It cuts my cleaning time in half. So much faster and easier than a broom."

Head to Amazon to get the Tasvac 6-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum while it still has double discounts.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.