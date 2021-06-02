Target Quietly Marked Down Over 100 Top-Rated Vacuums — Including a Self-Emptying Roomba for $150 Off
If you didn't get to take advantage of the Memorial Day vacuum sales last weekend, there's another opportunity for you to save big on top-rated models. Target just marked down over 100 vacuum cleaners from brands like iRobot Roomba, Shark, and Bissell, so you can still score a great deal post-holiday weekend.
You'll find everything from self-emptying robot vacuums to powerful upright models hidden in Target's sale section — and you can save up to $150 if you shop now. No matter what type of floor cleaner you're looking for, there is bound to be a discounted model that'll upgrade your cleaning routine. The only catch? Some of these vacuums are only on sale until tomorrow, so we recommend ordering your favorite one soon.
These are the nine best vacuum deals at Target right now:
- iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $224.99 (orig. $279.99)
- Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuum, $219.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Shark IQ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base, $449.99 (orig. $599.99)
- Bissell TurboClean PowerBrush Pet Carpet Cleaner, $89.99 (orig. $99.99)
- iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal, $449.99 (orig. $599.99)
- Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum, $169.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Ecovacs Deebot Convertible Robot Vacuum and Mop, $169.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner Machine, $199.99 (orig. $269.99)
- Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $299.99 (orig. $376.99)
Anyone who typically dreads vacuuming will appreciate that there are so many different types of robot vacuums on sale. You can score 20 percent off the iRobot Roomba 675, a popular model that sweeps up pet hair, dirt, and dust from carpets and hard floors. There's also this robot vacuum and mop from Ecovacs with a 110-minute runtime for nearly half-off, which brings the price down to just $170. There are even two different types of self-emptying robot vacuums included in the markdowns — one from iRobot and one from Shark — and they're both $150 less than usual. These high-tech models automatically empty the dust bin when it's full, so you barely have to lift a finger to regularly clean your floors.
Need something a bit more powerful? This customer-loved upright vacuum "works perfectly at removing fur" due to its extra suction power, HEPA filter, and detachable canister that makes it easy to clean hard-to-reach areas (like stairs). We also recommend pet owners check out Bissell's on-sale carpet cleaner, which has a two-tank cleaning system (it keeps dirty and clean water separate) that efficiently tackles all types of messes.
Shop nine of the best vacuum deals below, or browse through all of the discounted vacuums in Target's sale section.
