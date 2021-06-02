Target Quietly Marked Down Over 100 Top-Rated Vacuums — Including a Self-Emptying Roomba for $150 Off

Anyone who typically dreads vacuuming will appreciate that there are so many different types of robot vacuums on sale. You can score 20 percent off the iRobot Roomba 675, a popular model that sweeps up pet hair, dirt, and dust from carpets and hard floors. There's also this robot vacuum and mop from Ecovacs with a 110-minute runtime for nearly half-off, which brings the price down to just $170. There are even two different types of self-emptying robot vacuums included in the markdowns — one from iRobot and one from Shark — and they're both $150 less than usual. These high-tech models automatically empty the dust bin when it's full, so you barely have to lift a finger to regularly clean your floors.