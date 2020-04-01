Target Just Marked Down Over 100 Vacuum and Floor Cleaners, Including Popular Dyson and Roomba Models

Image zoom

If you love Target and a good deal, you’re in for a treat. The retailer just marked down a ton of home items, including vacuums and other floor care appliances. Over 100 products are on sale right now, including stick vacuums and robot vacuums from favorite brands like Dyson and Roomba.

Here are seven vacuums and a robot mop you can shop for less at Target right now:

When Target shoppers buy this popular iRobot Roomba, they often add the iRobot Braava Jet Mop to their carts. The small and convenient robot mop functions exactly as a robot vacuum, but with wet mopping, damp sweeping, and dry sweeping options. It’s designed for hard floor surfaces and can run for 20 minutes at a time.

And if you’re looking for a robot vacuum for under $200, the Ecovacs Deebot is a great option. Not only is it $100 off right now, but it’s Alexa- and Google Home-compatible, runs for up to 120 minutes, and works on both carpets and hard floors.

Want to go high-end? Investing in a Dyson could be the best thing you do for your carpet, according to hundreds of Dyson loyalists all over the internet — so what better time to do it than when the brand is on sale? Both the cordless Dyson V7 Motorhead and the Dyson Slim Ball Upright Vacuum are $250 right now, and we’re not sure when prices will be this low again.

With spring cleaning in full swing, now’s the perfect time to make sure your floors and carpets are spotless with the help of a good vacuum (or robot mop!).