Target’s New Line of Halloween-Inspired Succulents Is as Cute as It Is Creepy

Image zoom Target

Yes, it’s already time to think about Halloween decorations! And no, you don’t need a green thumb to enjoy these adorable ones.

Target has unveiled an affordable new line of Halloween-themed succulents — yes, those trendy little plants you saw Joe Jonas posing with earlier this week! — that are both cute and spooky. With planters shaped like skulls, jack-o-lanterns, ghosts and beyond, the collection is part of the superstore’s Hyde & EEK! Boutique, which features a variety of items inspired by the haunting holiday.

Despite looking as real as can be, the succulents inside the themed pots are actually fake — something that may excite you if you’re one of those people who manages to kill even the heartiest house plant. The faux greenery come in a variety of different shapes and colors, depending on which planter you choose, with leaves ranging from pale orange spikes to bright green petals.

RELATED: Namaste, Halloween! Michaels Is Selling ‘Yoga Skeleton’ Figurines to Decorate for the Holiday

Prefer something a little more tame? Look for the smiling orange pumpkins ($3), white ghosts ($3) or black cats ($3), which each look more cheerful than they do scary.

Image zoom Target

Image zoom Target

Image zoom Target

Rather be spooked every time you peek at your plants? You may want to go with the colorful pumpkin-shaped planters that have terrifying eyes, tongues and teeth sprouting from their succulents. These pumpkin-based plants come in black ($4), white ($4) and orange ($4).

Image zoom Target

Image zoom Target

Image zoom Target

Each potted plant will cost you either $3 or $4. That means you can get one for your home, office, friends and more. According to the Target website, shipping on the items will start on September 8th, but keep your eyes peeled, because they might pop up at your local store before then.

RELATED VIDEO: You Can Buy a Very Large — and Very Heavy — Replica of a ‘Ghostbusters’ Terror Dog

Ready to go above and beyond on the Halloween decor? Once you’re done at Target, head on over to Michael’s, where they’re stocking shelves with a line of figurines that are far more “chill” than they are “bone-chilling”: skeletons doing yoga.

A hilarious collection from Ashland home decor, these quirky accent pieces depict creepy, boney skeletons twisted up in a variety of yoga poses — from tree pose to king pigeon pose and beyond. You’ll even find one cross-legged and meditating.

According to the Michaels website, the yoga skeletons cost $12 a pop (though they’re on sale right now for only $6!) and come in five different poses, each in a variety of sizes.