Target's Home Sale Has Everything from Trendy Decor to Powerful Vacuums for Up to 50% Off
Roaming the aisles of Target is a favorite pastime for many, and a dangerous one at that. The big-box store has a never-ending amount of products, including the cutest home decor, and it's difficult to resist splurging on on-trend pieces and shopper-loved gadgets. Thankfully, you can finally snag those items you've been eyeing on sale thanks to Target's Spring Home Event.
Target quietly discounted thousands of items just in time to spruce up your space for summer. And since there are only a couple of days left to shop, we sifted through the discounted pieces to find some of the best items still available. You can save up to 50 percent off on popular finds like a Shark cordless stick vacuum, an attactive pouf seat, and more.
Shop 12 Deals from Target's Spring Home Event:
- Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Oversized Corduroy Floor Pillow with Tassels, $25.50 (orig. $30)
- Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Linaria Fully Upholstered Velvet Accent Chair, $272 (orig. $340)
- Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Botanical Leaf Peel and Stick Wallpaper, $17 (orig. $34)
- Threshold Designed with Studio McGee Oval Faux Leather Mirror with Ring, $45 (orig. $90)
- Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Peacock Table Lamp, $40 (orig. $80)
- nuLOOM Shania Medallion Shaggy Area Rug, $105.96 (orig. $200)
- Nourison Life Styles Stonewash Drum Clay Pouf, $85 (orig. $127)
- Costway Lift Top Coffee Table, $205.99 (orig. $379.99)
- Brightroom Decorative Coiled Rope Basket, $21 (orig. $30)
- Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop, $89.99 (orig. $109.99)
- Shark Cordless Pet Pro Stick Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $349.99)
- iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum, $219.99 (orig. $299.99)
- iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $399.99 (orig. $549.99)
If you've been thinking about switching up your decor and don't want to spend a ton of money, now's your chance. You can find pieces designed in collaboration with celebrity interior designer Justina Blakeney majorly discounted, including this on-trend corduroy floor pillow and this eye-catching peel-and-stick wallpaper. We love that both pieces can quickly refresh your space for under $30 each.
Buy It! Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Oversized Corduroy Floor Pillow with Tassels, $25.50 (orig. $30); target.com
Buy It! Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Botanical Leaf Peel and Stick Wallpaper, $17 (orig. $34); target.com
This Peacock Table Lamp is on sale, too, and it adds warmth and whimsy to any room. Shoppers say the ceramic lamp is "beyond cute," and right now, you can save 50 percent on it.
Buy It! Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Peacock Table Lamp, $40 (orig. $80); target.com
Yearning for a clean home without the legwork? Why not invest in a robot vacuum like the iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum, which is currently 27 percent off. The popular vacuum comes with a three-stage cleaning system that's powerful enough to pull in everything from dog hair to dirt, and it features sensors to navigate underneath furniture and around high-traffic areas.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum, $219.99 (orig. $299.99); target.com
You can also save 27 percent on this self-emptying iRobot robot vacuum that one shopper called "the perfect helper." It features iRobot's latest Imprint Smart Mapping technology, which allows users to clean specific rooms, schedule cleaning time, and create a customizable map for vacuuming, all from the iRobot Home app. Plus, you can schedule the robot vacuum to clean certain rooms when you're home and away.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $399.99 (orig. $549.99); target.com
These online-exclusive deals end at 11:59 p.m. ET on April 30, so head over to Target now to take advantage of the low prices while they last!
