Target's Home Sale Has Everything from Trendy Decor to Powerful Vacuums for Up to 50% Off

But only for two more days
By Andie Kanaras April 28, 2022 03:30 PM
Roaming the aisles of Target is a favorite pastime for many, and a dangerous one at that. The big-box store has a never-ending amount of products, including the cutest home decor, and it's difficult to resist splurging on on-trend pieces and shopper-loved gadgets. Thankfully, you can finally snag those items you've been eyeing on sale thanks to Target's Spring Home Event

Target quietly discounted thousands of items just in time to spruce up your space for summer. And since there are only a couple of days left to shop, we sifted through the discounted pieces to find some of the best items still available. You can save up to 50 percent off on popular finds like a Shark cordless stick vacuum, an attactive pouf seat, and more.

Shop 12 Deals from Target's Spring Home Event:

If you've been thinking about switching up your decor and don't want to spend a ton of money, now's your chance. You can find pieces designed in collaboration with celebrity interior designer Justina Blakeney majorly discounted, including this on-trend corduroy floor pillow and this eye-catching peel-and-stick wallpaper. We love that both pieces can quickly refresh your space for under $30 each. 

Buy It! Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Oversized Corduroy Floor Pillow with Tassels, $25.50 (orig. $30); target.com

Buy It! Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Botanical Leaf Peel and Stick Wallpaper, $17 (orig. $34); target.com

This Peacock Table Lamp is on sale, too, and it adds warmth and whimsy to any room. Shoppers say the ceramic lamp is "beyond cute," and right now, you can save 50 percent on it.

Buy It! Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Peacock Table Lamp, $40 (orig. $80); target.com

Yearning for a clean home without the legwork? Why not invest in a robot vacuum like the iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum, which is currently 27 percent off. The popular vacuum comes with a three-stage cleaning system that's powerful enough to pull in everything from dog hair to dirt, and it features sensors to navigate underneath furniture and around high-traffic areas.

Buy It! iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum, $219.99 (orig. $299.99); target.com

You can also save 27 percent on this self-emptying iRobot robot vacuum that one shopper called "the perfect helper." It features iRobot's latest Imprint Smart Mapping technology, which allows users to clean specific rooms, schedule cleaning time, and create a customizable map for vacuuming, all from the iRobot Home app. Plus, you can schedule the robot vacuum to clean certain rooms when you're home and away.

Buy It! iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $399.99 (orig. $549.99); target.com

These online-exclusive deals end at 11:59 p.m. ET on April 30, so head over to Target now to take advantage of the low prices while they last!

