Spring Is Here! Fill Your Cart with Finds from Target's New Patio and Garden Store for Less Than $25

Including outdoor rugs, pillows, lights, and more
By Lindsey Greenfeld March 22, 2022 10:00 PM
You likely only spend a few months a year outside, so investing in patio furniture and decor that holds up well in rain or shine might not seem worth it. But creating a relaxing oasis steps away from your home will pay off once spring gets into full bloom. Because who doesn't love lounging in the sun?

Luckily, Target has a new storefront where you can get everything all in one place — here are our top picks for upgrading your space, and everything is less than $25.

Shop 12 Target Patio and Outdoor Finds Under $25

Consider adding a few of these cute throw pillows and comfortable seat cushions to your dining or lounge chairs for just $20 apiece. The pillow is available in a neutral geometric pattern that can go with almost any style and the seat cushion is made from fade-resistant fabric. There's a rectangular outdoor rug that's on sale for $15, too, and it matches perfectly. Plus, all of them will pull double duty by adding texture and extra cushioning, both of which help you and your guests to feel more comfortable.

Buy It! Project 62 Outdoor Throw Pillow in Woven Geo Neutrals, $20; target.com

Buy It! Threshold Outdoor Seat Cushion with DuraSeason Fabric, $20; target.com

Buy It! Threshold Designed with Studio McGee Outdoor Rug with Black Stripes, $15 (orig. $25); target.com

Another inexpensive way to make your backyard or patio feel special is through lighting and greenery. We love the idea of lining your space or walkway with these $10 lanterns. While they look "like an expensive set of lanterns" and are designed to be used with pillar candles, reviewers filled the affordable pieces with string lights and battery-operated candles. One shopper even credited them as adding "the perfect touch to my backyard." 

Don't have enough outdoor space for a garden? No problem. You can still grow potted plants, even if you don't have a green thumb. Target has self-watering planters that come in sizes ranging from 4 inches to 20 inches, and they start at just $3. The pots also drain excess water, so you won't need to worry about whether your plants are getting too much rain. 

Buy It! Room Essentials Rectangular Pillar Outdoor Lantern Candle Holder in Mint, $10; target.com

Buy It! Room Essentials 8-Inch Outdoor Self-Watering Planter, $3; target.com

And if lounging around sounds like your ideal afternoon, check out this two-person weather-resistant hammock. It's made from a cotton and polyester blend fabric that's so cozy you'll fall asleep reading and comes with a carrying bag for easy storage.

Buy It! Best Choice Products 2-Person Brazilian-Style Cotton Double Hammock Bed with Portable Carrying Bag, $24.99; target.com

For more warm-weather backyard inspo head to Target's new outdoor oasis storefront.

