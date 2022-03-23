Spring Is Here! Fill Your Cart with Finds from Target's New Patio and Garden Store for Less Than $25

Consider adding a few of these cute throw pillows and comfortable seat cushions to your dining or lounge chairs for just $20 apiece. The pillow is available in a neutral geometric pattern that can go with almost any style and the seat cushion is made from fade-resistant fabric. There's a rectangular outdoor rug that's on sale for $15, too, and it matches perfectly. Plus, all of them will pull double duty by adding texture and extra cushioning, both of which help you and your guests to feel more comfortable.