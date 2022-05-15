Tons of Outdoor Furniture and Decor from Target Is on Sale Right Now — and Prices Start at $8
With summer right around the corner, there's no better way to spend a warm afternoon or evening than by hanging in the backyard.
Whether your plans include lighting up the grill, sitting around a fire pit, or splashing in a pool, there's no wrong way to make the most of your outdoor space. And right now, Target has a huge outdoor furniture and decor sale going on, with items ranging from string lights to outdoor rugs to patio chairs all on sale for up to 20 percent off.
Currently, there are hundreds of Target items meant for backyards and patios that are marked down, so it's a great time to stock up and turn your outdoor area into a true oasis. Below, we've highlighted some of our top picks from the sale, including a folding table great for holding drinks and an outdoor rug, all of which will add an extra summery touch to your space.
13 Outdoor Furniture and Decor Deals to Shop at Target:
If your backyard is in need of a serious design boost, Target's outdoor furniture section has plenty of solid options. Looking for new seating? This beautiful set of two patio club chairs features thick, comfortable cushions and sturdy, weather-resistant frames, making them ideal for relaxing outside.
Buy It! Opalhouse Britanna 2-Pack Patio Club Chair Natural, $400 (orig. $500); target.com
For those in need of a coffee table, meanwhile, consider picking up either this elegant wicker patio option or this sophisticated black faux wood and faux concrete table that shoppers have said in reviews is "easy to assemble" and "works great" on a deck, especially as an additional piece that can hold drinks and food plates.
Buy It! Threshold and Studio McGee Wicker Patio Coffee Table, $120 (orig. $150); target.com
Buy It! Smith & Hawken Faux Wood Patio Coffee Table, $144 (orig. $180); target.com
On the decor side of things, you can never go wrong with arranging dozens of string lights around your outdoor area, and this 50-count, battery-operated pack of lights gets the job done, as they'll instantly create an intimate, relaxing vibe. While you're at it, think about adding a woven rug, such as this tufted cream creation one shopper said "looks much more expensive than [its] price tag," which will instantly elevate your outdoor space and make it feel more welcoming.
Buy It! Project 62 50-Count Outdoor LED Euro String Lights, $6.40 (orig. $8); target.com
Buy It! Opalhouse Outdoor Rug Tufted Cream, $112 (orig. $140); target.com
And what summer night is complete without a fire pit? You can snag a miniature fire pit small enough to sit on any table for just $72.
Buy It! Threshold 11" Round Hammered Outdoor Tabletop Fire Pit, $72 (orig. $90); target.com
Keep reading to see the rest of our favorite picks from Target's outdoor furniture and decor sale and turn your backyard or patio into the ultimate cozy place to hang this summer.
Buy It! Room Essentials 10" Rectangular Pillar Outdoor Lantern Candle Holder, $8 (orig. $10); target.com
Buy It! Adams Manufacturing Deluxe RealComfort Adirondack Chair, $24 (orig. $30); target.com
Buy It! Threshold French Cafe Folding Patio Bistro Table, $52 (orig. $65); target.com
Buy It! Threshold 15-Ounce Long Ceramic Citronella Candle White, $12 (orig. $15); target.com
Buy It! Opalhouse Britanna Oversized Patio Ottoman Linen, $160 (orig. $200); target.com
Buy It! Threshold 6-Pack Dual Hood Pathway Lights Black, $36 (orig. $45); target.com
Buy It! Room Essentials Reversible Diamond Indoor/Outdoor Rug, $16 (orig. $20); target.com
