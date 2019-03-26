Target is kicking off spring with a new line of home goods!

The super store is bringing a series of new collections to their home furnishing offerings, including items from Opalhouse, Threshold and Project 62.

With Opalhouse's spring collection, shoppers can expect to find bold colors, eclectic styles and floral details that draw inspiration from tropical travel destinations like Hawaii. The new assortment will also feature a line of candles (starting at $5.99), offering 16 different fragrances poured into pretty vintage-inspired glass vessels.

Threshold's spring collection features more classic pieces, with offerings for patterned bedding sets, ceramic platters and weatherproof throw pillows to accent your outdoor spaces. The new assortment also offers fresh faux greenery (starting at $4.99) to bring the outdoors in — no green thumb required

“Spring’s a celebration of new beginnings—and the perfect time to breathe fresh life into your home,” Target senior vice president and general merchandise manager for apparel, accessories and home Jill Sando tells PEOPLE in a statement.

Shoppers can also take advantage of Target’s new 360-degree patio shopping feature, which allows you to explore different styles and virtually mix and match pieces to decorate your outdoor space before you make a purchase.

Target’s midcentury-modern inspired line Project 62's spring offerings with a contemporary and versatile vibe, offering matte-finish furnishings, abstract prints and hand-painted ceramics (starting at $3.99).

The line also has a current collab with HGTV star Leanne Ford. The new mom created an exclusive collection of lighting options (starting at $29.99), including handwoven pendants, dome lamps and more.

“Whether your aesthetic is more modern or eclectic, farmhouse or classic, Target has everything you’ll need to create your own stylish oasis at a truly affordable price point,” Sando says of the new range.

The collection will be available on Target.com and in stores beginning March 31.