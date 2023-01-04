Target's New Designer Home Collections Include Timeless Farmhouse Decor from Magnolia — and Prices Start at $3

Sure, you just rang in the new year, but hear us out. Put aside thoughts of snowy days for a moment and fast forward to spring, especially when it comes to your home's overall decor. It's not too soon to get a head start on a home refresh, and Target's new items in its designer home collections are here to help.

Target's designer collaborations Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, Opalhouse designed with Jungalow, and Threshold with Studio McGee dropped hundreds of new items like accent tables and outdoor rugs to shop, so you can give your home's indoor and outdoor decor an upgrade. Plus, Target-exclusive brand Brightroom is also gearing up for spring, with new organization and storage solutions available on January 8 so you can get an early start on spring cleaning. And prices start at just $3.

Best Home Finds From Target's New Collections

To start, look for modern farmhouse-inspired decor like this ceramic taupe vase from Hearth & Hand designed with Magnolia — one of Joanna Gaines' favorite pieces, according to the brand. Or, invite color into your home with an aqua-blue throw pillow from Opalhouse designed with Jungalow. And get organized in the new year with organizational finds like this expandable tiered shelf from Brightroom, with more storage-friendly products launching soon.

Scroll down for some of our top picks from Target's new home collections, and stock up to give your spaces a new refresh for the new year.

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia

Target's Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, Joanna Gaines" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.target.com/c/hearth-hand-with-magnolia/-/N-4k98u" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius" rel="sponsored">the exclusive line designed in partnership with Chip and Joanna Gaines, features the couple's signature modern farmhouse vibe with new products designed for every room from the kitchen to the home office. The new collection launched on December 26 and includes a range of home decor to help transform your space.

Add faux greenery, like this gypsophila leaf arrangement — another Gaines favorite — or this simple faux seeded eucalyptus stem for just $3, which can be placed in a ceramic vase on top of tables throughout your home. Update your linens, too, with this Gingham tablecloth along with its matching machine-washable placemats and napkin set.

Some noteworthy furniture accent pieces include this rectangular C table with a minimalist design, which features a slim base that can slide under a couch while snacking. Or, snag this simple metal drum accent table that complements a living space or home office, and is slim enough for smaller spaces.

Target

Target

Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow

The new pieces in the Opalhouse designed with Jungalow collection — designer Justina Blakeney's collaboration — introduce bold pops of color throughout the inside and outside of the home. Grab throw pillows in vibrant hues like this yellow sun option or an aqua blue indoor and outdoor planter.

Find another bright color palette in this aqua-blue plant stand, which can also serve as a cheerful accent piece outdoors once the weather warms. It's made of durable iron and is an ideal spot to display greenery. The stand also offers a slim design at just 12 inches across, so it can fit nearly anywhere.

Target

Target

Threshold Designed With Studio McGee

Target's Threshold brand designed with Studio McGee — a partnership with stylist Shea McGee's brand — features simplistic and light decor, bedding, furniture, and more. In the new collection, snag outdoor pieces like this powerloom striped throw rug, currently available in three sizes. And make your seating area even cozier with a comfy woven stripe pouf that can also be used as a cushy footrest, like this one that will be available on January 15.

Indoors, add statement decor and furniture pieces with flair. This gray ceramic accent table that one shopper called "beautiful and sturdy" can be placed next to a couch or corner of a bedroom to hold a lamp or plant. Place decorative items like this glass canister and this modern teak wood sculpture on shelves or tabletops to spruce up a space — starting at just $15.

Target's original Threshold brand sans Studio McGee also dropped new home launches, with home decor essentials like this set of two cotton placemats for as little as $5. Also new to the collection are a number of welcome mats in a slew of style preferences, like this linear design rug that's weather-, fade-, mildew-, and mold-resistant.

Target

Target

Brightroom

Aside from decor, giving your home a refresh includes getting organized, and storage and organizational solutions from Brightroom can help you begin. Starting January 8, Brightroom is expanding its storage offerings with more than 30 new organizational containers, woven baskets, and handy bins.

In addition to new finds, stock up on Target-exclusive products available now, like the roped white basket, which is ideal for holding laundry or cleaning supplies. This Lazy Susan, which one shopper called a "pantry game changer," helps to keep small items organized in your refrigerator, or can even hold makeup products in your bathroom.

Target

Target

Treat your home (and yourself) to a little refresh and add some of Target's designer products from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, Opalhouse designed with Jungalow, and Threshold with Studio McGee, plus Brightroom storage picks, to your cart today.

Target

Target

Target

