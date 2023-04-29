Joanna Gaines' New Target Magnolia Collection Is Full of Picnic-Core Must-Haves — and Prices Start at $2

If your current life motto includes soaking up every ounce of sunshine thrown your way from now until the end of summer, odds are you'll also be hosting some warm-weather get-togethers along the way. Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia collection with Hearth & Hand, exclusively available at Target, just released its summer installment, and it exudes picnic-core.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia is ringing in summer with a variety of plate ware, decor, indoor-outdoor throw pillows, and more must-have home pieces in light, airy hues like pastel yellow and powder blue, patterns like gingham and stripes, and earthy textured materials like woven wicker and mango wood — and they start at just $2. Whatever you decide to snag from the latest release is sure to give your home that summer feeling indoors and outdoors.

The collection's newest installment includes outside lounging essentials with a retro feel, like this Portable AM/FM Bluetooth Radio that connects to any smartphone with Bluetooth compatibility and can tagalong on beach and pool trips, this striped inflatable pool for the kiddos (or fill it with ice and beverages instead), and this sun shade that'll pull together any seating area and can be topped off with matching comfy seat cushions.

Target

Buy It! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Portable AM/FM Bluetooth Radio, $44.99; target.com

Some additional standout pieces from the launch include gingham tumblers, plates, drink dispensers, woven basket caddies for utensils, and mango wood serving bowls that create epic tablescapes for summer dinner parties or brunches when styled together. For added touches of greenery, there are also numerous faux blooms to add a lively pop of color. If you don't have an outdoor seating area, you can still shop for pieces in this collection to get the interior of your home into the summer spirit.

Target

Buy It! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 2-Gallon Clear Plastic Beverage Dispenser, $34.99; target.com

Keep scrolling for more of our top picks to get your home in the warm-weather spirit from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia's new summer release, available exclusively at Target.

Target

Buy It! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 4-Pack Gingham Bamboo-Melamine Tumbler Set, $9.99; target.com

Target

Buy It! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Woven Compartment Basket Caddy, $19.99; target.com

Target

Buy It! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 14-Count Ticking Stripe Paper Napkins, $2.99; target.com

Target

Buy It! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Bold Stripe Sun Shade, $89.99; target.com

Target

Buy It! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Bold Stripe Indoor/Outdoor French Floor Cushion, $129.99; target.com

Target

Buy It! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Wood Harvest Bowl, $34.99; target.com

Target

Buy It! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 66-Inch Bold Stripe Inflatable Pool, $39.99; target.com

