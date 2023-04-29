Joanna Gaines' New Target Magnolia Collection Is Full of Picnic-Core Must-Haves — and Prices Start at $2

There are gingham plates, poolside accessories, and striped seat cushions

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda

Ali Faccenda is a Partnerships Commerce Writer for Dotdash Meredith brands such as People, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Real Simple and has, prior to this role, written freelance content for Real Simple and Better Homes & Gardens. She writes across a variety of categories in the shopping space, such as beauty, fashion, lifestyle, home, and more. Ali was previously a freelancer and full-time commerce writer at BuzzFeed for three years and produced short-form video content that garnered millions of views for their social platforms like Tasty and As/Is. She graduated with a BA in English and a minor in Journalism from Montclair State University. When Ali isn't writing, she's most likely spending time on Instagram, shopping, or hanging out with her dog Frank.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 29, 2023 07:30 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Joanna Gaines' New Target Home Collection
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

If your current life motto includes soaking up every ounce of sunshine thrown your way from now until the end of summer, odds are you'll also be hosting some warm-weather get-togethers along the way. Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia collection with Hearth & Hand, exclusively available at Target, just released its summer installment, and it exudes picnic-core.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia is ringing in summer with a variety of plate ware, decor, indoor-outdoor throw pillows, and more must-have home pieces in light, airy hues like pastel yellow and powder blue, patterns like gingham and stripes, and earthy textured materials like woven wicker and mango wood — and they start at just $2. Whatever you decide to snag from the latest release is sure to give your home that summer feeling indoors and outdoors.

The collection's newest installment includes outside lounging essentials with a retro feel, like this Portable AM/FM Bluetooth Radio that connects to any smartphone with Bluetooth compatibility and can tagalong on beach and pool trips, this striped inflatable pool for the kiddos (or fill it with ice and beverages instead), and this sun shade that'll pull together any seating area and can be topped off with matching comfy seat cushions.

Joanna Gaines' New Target Home Collection
Target

Buy It! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Portable AM/FM Bluetooth Radio, $44.99; target.com

Some additional standout pieces from the launch include gingham tumblers, plates, drink dispensers, woven basket caddies for utensils, and mango wood serving bowls that create epic tablescapes for summer dinner parties or brunches when styled together. For added touches of greenery, there are also numerous faux blooms to add a lively pop of color. If you don't have an outdoor seating area, you can still shop for pieces in this collection to get the interior of your home into the summer spirit.

Joanna Gaines' New Target Home Collection
Target

Buy It! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 2-Gallon Clear Plastic Beverage Dispenser, $34.99; target.com

Keep scrolling for more of our top picks to get your home in the warm-weather spirit from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia's new summer release, available exclusively at Target.

Joanna Gaines' New Target Home Collection
Target

Buy It! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 4-Pack Gingham Bamboo-Melamine Tumbler Set, $9.99; target.com

Joanna Gaines' New Target Home Collection
Target

Buy It! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Woven Compartment Basket Caddy, $19.99; target.com

Joanna Gaines' New Target Home Collection
Target

Buy It! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 14-Count Ticking Stripe Paper Napkins, $2.99; target.com

Joanna Gaines' New Target Home Collection
Target

Buy It! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Bold Stripe Sun Shade, $89.99; target.com

Joanna Gaines' New Target Home Collection
Target

Buy It! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Bold Stripe Indoor/Outdoor French Floor Cushion, $129.99; target.com

Joanna Gaines' New Target Home Collection
Target

Buy It! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Wood Harvest Bowl, $34.99; target.com

Joanna Gaines' New Target Home Collection
Target

Buy It! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 66-Inch Bold Stripe Inflatable Pool, $39.99; target.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

pot strainer TOUT
This Space-Saving Gadget Has Shoppers Ditching Their 'Bulky' Strainers and Colanders, and It's Up to 55% Off
Kjfeoiye Under Sink Organizers and Storage Tout
These Under-Sink Storage Solutions 'Make Organization Easy' — and They're on Sale
Coastal-Inspired Furniture Finds Tout
Amazon Is Brimming with Coastal-Themed Furniture and Decor Ahead of Summer — and Prices Start at Just $17
Related Articles
Coastal-Inspired Furniture Finds Tout
Amazon Is Brimming with Coastal-Themed Furniture and Decor Ahead of Summer — and Prices Start at Just $17
Folding Zero Gravity Outdoor Recliner Patio Lounge Chair Tout
This Zero Gravity Chair with Thousands of Perfect Ratings Is 'Beyond Comfortable' — and It's on Sale at Amazon
Vaverto Gel Memory Foam Pillow Tout
Hot Sleepers Think This 'Cozy but Cooling' Memory Foam Pillow Is Better Than Tempur-Pedic — and It's 60% Off
ORFELD Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Stick Vacuum That's 'Comparable to a Dyson' Is Under $100 at Amazon Today
PHINOX Under Bed Storage
These Storage Containers on Wheels Are 'Great for Hiding Shoes Under the Bed,' and They're on Sale at Amazon
Madison LeCroy Amazon Live TOUT
11 Beach Vacation Essentials from Amazon You Need to Buy, According to Madison LeCroy
Chip Gaines (L) and Joanna Gaines arrive for a State Dinner with US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the White House in Washington, DC
Chip and Joanna Gaines Have a Glam Date Night at the White House for South Korea State Dinner
First-Person Cordless Vacuum Review (Week 4) TOUT
This Feature-Rich Cordless Vacuum Gets the Job Done on Every Surface in My Home
Magnolia Home Brand
Joanna Gaines Shares Her Favorite Magnolia Pieces for Curating a Cozy Home — Starting at Just $8
ant anstead renee zellweger https://www.instagram.com/reel/CrY4HxCOmEv
Ant Anstead Hid 2 Photos of Him Kissing Girlfriend Renee Zellweger in His Anniversary Post for Her
Out of Thousands of Target Deals You Could Buy Right Now, These TK Will Set You Up for Summer tout
Out of Thousands of Target Deals You Can Buy Right Now, These 39 Will Set You Up for Summer
Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows for Sleeping Queen Size
These 'Extra Plush' Bed Pillows with 21,500+ Perfect Ratings Are Now Just $10 Apiece at Amazon
BISSELL Little Green Pro Portable Carpet TOUT
There's a Black Friday-Level Sale on This Highly Rated Bissell Carpet Cleaner at Amazon Right Now
Wayfair’s Way Day Sale Tout / Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Extended for One More Day — and It's Still Packed with Home Deals for Up to 80% Off
Fab totes 6 Pack Clothes Storage Tout
These 'Roomy' Storage Bags Are an 'Excellent Solution' for Staying Organized — and They're Just $5 Apiece
Vacuum One-Off (Week 4) TOUT
Amazon Is Having a Flash Sale on This Roomba with 11,800 Five-Star Ratings