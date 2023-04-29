Lifestyle Home Joanna Gaines' New Target Magnolia Collection Is Full of Picnic-Core Must-Haves — and Prices Start at $2 There are gingham plates, poolside accessories, and striped seat cushions By Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda Instagram Ali Faccenda is a Partnerships Commerce Writer for Dotdash Meredith brands such as People, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Real Simple and has, prior to this role, written freelance content for Real Simple and Better Homes & Gardens. She writes across a variety of categories in the shopping space, such as beauty, fashion, lifestyle, home, and more. Ali was previously a freelancer and full-time commerce writer at BuzzFeed for three years and produced short-form video content that garnered millions of views for their social platforms like Tasty and As/Is. She graduated with a BA in English and a minor in Journalism from Montclair State University. When Ali isn't writing, she's most likely spending time on Instagram, shopping, or hanging out with her dog Frank. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 29, 2023 07:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland If your current life motto includes soaking up every ounce of sunshine thrown your way from now until the end of summer, odds are you'll also be hosting some warm-weather get-togethers along the way. Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia collection with Hearth & Hand, exclusively available at Target, just released its summer installment, and it exudes picnic-core. Hearth & Hand with Magnolia is ringing in summer with a variety of plate ware, decor, indoor-outdoor throw pillows, and more must-have home pieces in light, airy hues like pastel yellow and powder blue, patterns like gingham and stripes, and earthy textured materials like woven wicker and mango wood — and they start at just $2. Whatever you decide to snag from the latest release is sure to give your home that summer feeling indoors and outdoors. The collection's newest installment includes outside lounging essentials with a retro feel, like this Portable AM/FM Bluetooth Radio that connects to any smartphone with Bluetooth compatibility and can tagalong on beach and pool trips, this striped inflatable pool for the kiddos (or fill it with ice and beverages instead), and this sun shade that'll pull together any seating area and can be topped off with matching comfy seat cushions. Target Buy It! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Portable AM/FM Bluetooth Radio, $44.99; target.com 15 Fun Kitchen Finds That Shoppers Are Loving at Amazon This Month — Starting at $10 Some additional standout pieces from the launch include gingham tumblers, plates, drink dispensers, woven basket caddies for utensils, and mango wood serving bowls that create epic tablescapes for summer dinner parties or brunches when styled together. For added touches of greenery, there are also numerous faux blooms to add a lively pop of color. If you don't have an outdoor seating area, you can still shop for pieces in this collection to get the interior of your home into the summer spirit. Target Buy It! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 2-Gallon Clear Plastic Beverage Dispenser, $34.99; target.com Keep scrolling for more of our top picks to get your home in the warm-weather spirit from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia's new summer release, available exclusively at Target. Target Buy It! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 4-Pack Gingham Bamboo-Melamine Tumbler Set, $9.99; target.com Target Buy It! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Woven Compartment Basket Caddy, $19.99; target.com Target Buy It! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 14-Count Ticking Stripe Paper Napkins, $2.99; target.com Target Buy It! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Bold Stripe Sun Shade, $89.99; target.com Target Buy It! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Bold Stripe Indoor/Outdoor French Floor Cushion, $129.99; target.com Target Buy It! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Wood Harvest Bowl, $34.99; target.com Target Buy It! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 66-Inch Bold Stripe Inflatable Pool, $39.99; target.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This Space-Saving Gadget Has Shoppers Ditching Their 'Bulky' Strainers and Colanders, and It's Up to 55% Off These Under-Sink Storage Solutions 'Make Organization Easy' — and They're on Sale Amazon Is Brimming with Coastal-Themed Furniture and Decor Ahead of Summer — and Prices Start at Just $17