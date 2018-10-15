Target Just Launched a Crazy-Affordable Home Essentials Line and Most Products are $2 or Less

Target is getting back to the basics with their new product line.

The superstore launched a collection of home essentials (think: soap, paper plates, all-purpose cleaners, laundry detergent), and the price points are almost shockingly affordable.

The line, named Smartly, features more than 70 everyday items, with most coming in at less than $2.

According to a statement from Target, the products cost “approximately 70 percent less than similar products from other national brands.” Items will be sold as singles and in value packs. According to the release, a four-pack of toilet paper can cost as low as $0.99. The cheapest item in the collection is a single roll of paper towels ($0.59), while the most expensive item—a 300-count pack of paper plates—rings in at $9.59.

Target

RELATED: Experts Reveal Why It’s So Hard to Only Buy One Thing at Target—Yes, There’s a Scientific Reason

Many of the personal care and home-cleaning products come in different fragrances, ranging from Blossom to Citrus Grove to Rain Shower.

Target

WATCH THIS: Joanna Gaines Bathroom Design Tips with Hearth & Hand for Target

“Where we see white space and an opportunity to bring Target’s guests something differentiated, we’ll go for it,” Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Target said in a statement. “Smartly is affordable, looks great and most importantly, gets the job done.”

Target

RELATED:5 Rad Home Finds from Target That’ll Help You Recreate Your ’90s Bedroom

The first products in the line arrived in stores and online on Sunday, and new products will continue rolling out through the beginning of 2019.