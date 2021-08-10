Joanna Gaines Just Dropped a Fall Collection at Target That You Can Already Shop — Including $4 Dinnerware

Simply adding a few fresh pieces to your tabletop can have a dramatic impact, whether it's these $5 fringed placemats that protect your table from scratches and spills, or these tapered beeswax candles that give off a warm, intimate glow. The line also includes stoneware dishes and mugs, each with a matte finish and exposed rim that's both contemporary and classic. (We also love that they're dishwasher- and microwave-safe!)