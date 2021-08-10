Joanna Gaines Just Dropped a Fall Collection at Target That You Can Already Shop — Including $4 Dinnerware
If you're counting down the days until pumpkin spice latte season starts and you already have a chunky knit sweater or two picked out for crisp autumn days, we have great news: Chip and Joanna Gaines' latest Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection just launched at Target ahead of fall 2021. The new collab is filled with cozy fall must-haves starting at just $3.99.
Fans of Fixer Upper's inspiring home makeovers will love the line's trademark modern farmhouse vibe. From warm and textured tabletop pieces to comfy throws and pillows to festive candles, the Target-exclusive collection has more than 100 items to make your space ready for the season. And for home cooks in particular, there are tons of wallet-friendly pieces to pick from, like mugs, aprons, and spatulas.
Simply adding a few fresh pieces to your tabletop can have a dramatic impact, whether it's these $5 fringed placemats that protect your table from scratches and spills, or these tapered beeswax candles that give off a warm, intimate glow. The line also includes stoneware dishes and mugs, each with a matte finish and exposed rim that's both contemporary and classic. (We also love that they're dishwasher- and microwave-safe!)
Anyone looking for practical tools with a stylish twist should check out these striped kitchen towels. Made of 100 percent cotton, they're ultra-absorbent and feature clever loops to conveniently hand on hooks and racks.
Buy it! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Striped Kitchen Towel Set, $9.99; target.com
Plus, there are several scented candles for an easy way to give your home a festive ambience. Whether you pick woody birch and amber or sweet harvest spice, you can shop candles for as little as $6.
Buy it! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Smoked Woods Seasonal Candle, $5.99; target.com
If you want even more inspiration, Joanna, 42, shared her personal favorites from the 2021 line with Target. Her picks include stackable coffee mugs, no-maintenance faux plants, and a $30 stone that's perfect for pizzeria-worthy pies.
While fall doesn't technically start until September, you don't have to wait to create a cozy space. Shop the rest of the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection at Target now.
