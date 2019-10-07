Image zoom Target

It looks like Bullseye the dog has a new friend in Mickey Mouse! Target and Disney have teamed up to introduce miniature Disney stores in select Target stores across the country — and they’re now officially open.

On Friday, 25 Target stores from Oregon to Oklahoma became home to a “Disney store at Target,” a retail initiative the two super-brands created to “help bring the magic of Disney to the joy of shopping at Target,” according to a press release.

Forty additional locations are expected to open by October 2020.

The retail experience boasts interactive activities, music, photo ops, comfy seating and more intended to engage the whole family. And each store offers an assortment of more than 450 Disney-themed items.

Located strategically in-store beside the existing children’s sections, each area is an average of 750 square feet. Products range from $2 to $200, though many fall under $20.

More than 100 of the products shoppers will find in the mini-store were previously exclusive to Disney retail locations. And 100 more items are exclusive to this new partnership, including merchandise for Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

“We’ve brought the magic of Disney to Target, bringing together great merchandise amidst an experience that’s truly immersive and unique,” said Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target. “Guests will be able to connect with the Disney characters and stories they love in a meaningful way while accessing the latest and greatest Disney products, including items previously only available at Disney retail locations.”

Disney fans can see the full list of Disney store at Target locations. Prefer to shop online? A Disney store at Target online experience also exists, allowing customers to shop products from the collaboration from the comfort of their own homes. Visit Target.com/Disneystore to see all the magic that’s in store.