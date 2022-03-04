Target Quietly Dropped 19,000+ Home Deals — Up to 50% Off
Planning on giving your home a refresh this spring? You don't have to wait until the end of the month to start shopping for upgrades that won't break the bank: Target is having a huge home sale right now.
Ahead of the new season, you can save up to 50 percent on more than 19,700 home products, from furniture and decor to small kitchen appliances and floor care gadgets. Whether you're looking for a robot vacuum to make spring cleaning a little easier or a minimalist standing desk to upgrade your home office, there are plenty of deals you won't want to miss. Not sure where to start? We pulled together a selection of our favorite finds with prices starting at just $8.
Shop Home Deals at Target:
- Ecovacs DEEBOT Multi-Surface Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $149.99 (orig. $279.99)
- Room Essentials Standing Desk Natural, $37.50 (orig. $75)
- Threshold x Studio McGee 7" by 8" Earthenware Tabletop Planter, $10–$14 (orig. $20)
- Opalhouse x Jungalow Linaria Fully Upholstered Velvet Accent Chair in Blush, $170 (orig. $340)
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $169.99 (orig. $219.99)
- Bissell PowerFresh Hard Floor Pet Steam Mop, $65.09 (orig. $92.99)
- PowerXL 2-Quart Vortex Air Fryer, $49.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $99.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Threshold x Studio McGee Hidden Hills Mixed Material Console, $120 (orig. $200)
- Project 62 28-Inch Round Decorative Wall Mirror in Silver, $35 (orig. $70)
- Threshold Performance Bath Towels in White, Set of 2, $8 (orig. $16)
- Opalhouse x Jungalow Ceramic and Glass Photo Frame with Bubble Glaze Finish, $9 (orig. $15)
- Threshold Tube Decorative Wall Shelf, $15 (orig. $30)
- Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Tic Stripe Organic Cotton Standard Pillowcases, Set of 2, $18.39 (orig. $22.99)
- Room Essentials 4-Piece Nonstick Fry Pans and Saucepan, $12.60 (orig. $18)
- Opalhouse x Jungalow Heathered Knit Throw Blanket, $21 (orig. $30)
- Threshold x Studio McGee Square Boucle Throw Pillow with Exposed Zipper in Green, $15.40 (orig. $22)
The sale is packed with deals on decor and furniture to update any room. On sale for up to 50 percent off, these tabletop earthenware planters have a glossy speckled finish. Whether you fill them with a live or artificial plant, they'll look great atop a window sill, desk, table, or mantel. If you're in the market for big-ticket furnishings, check out this velvet accent chair that's $170 off. It features armrests, as well as seat and back cushions.
With spring cleaning right around the corner, now's a great time to pick up the Shark Navigator Lift-Away upright vacuum to keep your floors spotless. It features swivel steering, as well as an anti-allergen seal and HEPA filter to capture allergens and dust. Plus, you can detach the main pod to clean stairs, upholstery, and more. For an even deeper clean after vacuuming, sanitize sealed hard floors with the Bissell PowerFresh Hard Floor steam mop that's safe for households with pets.
There are also a slew of kitchen gadgets on sale, including this compact air fryer with a digital control panel. With little to no oil, it can quickly cook your favorite crispy foods in temperatures of up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Another small kitchen appliance on sale that doesn't take up much counter space is the Keurig K-Slim coffee maker. A must-have if you want to make fresh coffee from home, the single-serve coffee maker brews three cup sizes — all you need are K-Cup pods and water.
Whatever you're eyeing, don't wait too long to check out. There's no word on when Target's home sale ends, but with discounts this steep, popular products are bound to go fast.
