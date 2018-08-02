In the era of reboots of everything from Full House to Double Dare, there is simply no such thing as too much ’90s nostalgia. It was a simpler time, when Lizzie McGuire was style goals (before style goals was a thing) and the Saved by the Bell gang was as cool as we could ever hope to be. Lucky for us, Target has caught on to our taste for all things throwback, specifically in the home department where we’ve spotted several buys that are hotter than Jonathan Taylor Thomas.

The retailer is currently offering a slew of decor buys that will instantly transport you back to your younger years, when you’d sit in your inflatable chair and stare at your glow-star adorned ceiling. Feeling like you want to put on a cassette of songs you recorded on the radio and drink an Orbitz right about now? Us too. That’s why we’ve put these five picks on our must-buy list. Whether you had some of these as a kid — or wished you did — you’ll want to do the same ASAP.

