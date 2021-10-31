Act Fact: Target Just Dropped So Many Holiday Gifts for $10 or Less

The approach of wintertime may usher in a months-long desire to stay cozy indoors, and Target took note. It has monogrammed mugs reminiscent of much more expensive pieces for just $5 each, as well as tumblers ready for you to fill with your drink of choice. If you like to add a new ornament to your Christmas tree every year or participate in a gift exchange with friends, look to the classic metal monogram ornaments, or the more ornate gold botanical options to add a personalized flair. And of course, the holiday season wouldn't be complete without festive candles, so Target has multiple options in its guide. Other standout finds include this plush pom-pom throw blanket and these Buffalo check slippers, both of which we expect to sell out — and fast — because they're only $10.