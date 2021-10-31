Act Fact: Target Just Dropped So Many Holiday Gifts for $10 or Less
Whether you're trying to find a gift for someone who has everything or you're shopping for wallet-friendly stocking stuffers, Target should be on your radar this holiday season. (Though, isn't it always?) The retailer is known for releasing carefully curated gift guides, and it just released a list of its top gifts for $15 and under. But what's even better is that many of the items are actually $10 or less.
The approach of wintertime may usher in a months-long desire to stay cozy indoors, and Target took note. It has monogrammed mugs reminiscent of much more expensive pieces for just $5 each, as well as tumblers ready for you to fill with your drink of choice. If you like to add a new ornament to your Christmas tree every year or participate in a gift exchange with friends, look to the classic metal monogram ornaments, or the more ornate gold botanical options to add a personalized flair. And of course, the holiday season wouldn't be complete without festive candles, so Target has multiple options in its guide. Other standout finds include this plush pom-pom throw blanket and these Buffalo check slippers, both of which we expect to sell out — and fast — because they're only $10.
Not only is Target encouraging you to relax at home, but it's also celebrating all of your beauty interests. Add two holiday-inspired bath bombs to your self-care routine for $10, or pick up a 6-pack of skincare sheet masks in seasonal flavors. There's also a hydration set from Eos to combat dry lips and skin throughout the winter, along with claw clips and scrunchies that lean in to Gen Z's excitement about embracing '90s style. Makeup fanatics won't want to pass up on Target's 10-piece makeup brush set for $10 — meaning the brushes are just $1 apiece (yes, really)..
No matter which items you feel pulled toward the most, the best place to browse Target's $15-and-under gift selection is online, because at the time of writing, everything is still in stock. Gather your favorites and shop these Target gifts starting at $5 before they sell out.