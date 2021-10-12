Target's Highly Anticipated Holiday Collection Is Here, and Prices Start at Just $3

Target has kicked off the holiday season early this year with its highly anticipated festive decor drop. Its new holiday collection is filled with tons of colorful and cozy pieces from in-house brands like Opalhouse, Threshold, Wondershop, and Chip and Joanna Gaines's Hearth & Hand with Magnolia. Many of the decorations are super affordable with prices ranging from $3 to $20, but if you're planning on filling up your cart, we recommend doing so quickly; while the decor just landed recently, a lot of it is already flying off Target's virtual shelves.