Target's Highly Anticipated Holiday Collection Is Here, and Prices Start at Just $3
It's the most wonderful time of the year — already!
Target has kicked off the holiday season early this year with its highly anticipated festive decor drop. Its new holiday collection is filled with tons of colorful and cozy pieces from in-house brands like Opalhouse, Threshold, Wondershop, and Chip and Joanna Gaines's Hearth & Hand with Magnolia. Many of the decorations are super affordable with prices ranging from $3 to $20, but if you're planning on filling up your cart, we recommend doing so quickly; while the decor just landed recently, a lot of it is already flying off Target's virtual shelves.
Target Holiday Decor 2021
This year's holiday assortment is extra special thanks to some exclusive collaborations between Opalhouse and Jungalow, founded by Justina Blakeney, as well as Threshold and Studio McGee, founded by Shea McGee. Focused on "self-expression and inclusivity," there are tons of both traditional and non-traditional decor included in Target's 2021 collection, so shoppers can find something that works for any household. The Wondershop collection is split into four different style themes like Classic Christmas and Toy Kingdom.
Buy It! Wondershop Pom Pom Christmas Tree, $15; target.com
Buy It! Opalhouse x Jungalow Embroidered Velvet Menorah Throw Pillow, $30; target.com
A lot of Wondershop's popular offerings, which include fun, budget-friendly pieces like mini stockings, bottle brush trees, and decorative animals from birds to deer, are already sold out or unavailable for shipping due to increased demand. That means you'll want to snatch up whatever you're eyeing as soon as possible before it's gone for good.
Buy It! Wondershop Mini Knit Monogram Stocking, $5; target.com
Buy It! Wondershop Bottle Brush Christmas Tree Set, $5; target.com
And if you already know you want to shop everything from the Jungalow, Studio McGee, or Hearth & Hand collections, you will have to wait just a little longer to shop everything; while a handful of products from those assortments are live, you can expect a full launch between this week and the end of the month.
Buy It! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Merry & Joy Stoneware Mugs, $12.99; target.com
Buy It! Opalhouse x Jungalow Beaded Tree Shaped Pillow, $20; target.com
Buy It! Threshold x Studio McGee Large Gold Star Ornaments, $25; target.com
Ready to celebrate? So are we. Shop more of Target's holiday launch here.
