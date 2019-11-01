Halloween Who? Target's Holiday Collection Is Here and Will Get You In the Christmas Spirit ASAP

Target's holiday collection, consisting of festive pieces from Chip and Joanna Gaines' Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Collection, Opalhouse, Threshold and Wondershop, is packed with fun, affordable finds to have you decking the halls in style
By Alex Apatoff
November 01, 2019 10:00 AM

Target

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…at Target. The super store is breaking out the boughs of holly on November 3, but they gave PEOPLE a sneak peek at this year’s massive holiday selection, including new pieces from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Hearth and Hand with Magnolia collection.

“With more than 2,000 new only-at-Target finds and a beautiful range of decor that evokes a stroll through a holiday village or a cozy night snowed in, it’s never been easier—or more affordable—to create that magical holiday glow at home,” says Jill Sando, Target’s senior vice president and general merchandise manager for apparel and accessories and home.

 

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Letters to Santa Mailbox

TARGET

Buy It! $39.99, target.com (available Nov. 3)

Opalhouse 12 Days of Christmas Votive Candle Gift Set

TARGET

Buy It! $27.99; target.com (available Nov. 3)

Threshold Wood Countdown

TARGET

Buy It! $29.99; target.com (available Nov. 3)

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Family Pajamas

TARGET

Buy It! $9.99 to $24.99; target.com (available Nov. 3)

Sugar Paper Jingle Bell Napkin Rings

Buy It! $12 for 4, target.com

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Faux Lambs Ear Wreath with Berries

TARGET

Buy It! $34.99, target.com (available Nov. 3)

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Build a Snowman Kit

TARGET

Buy It! $19.99, target.com (available Nov. 3)

Wondershop Mantel Decorating Kit

TARGET

Buy It! $75, target.com

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia House Snowglobe

TARGET

Buy It! $12.99, target.com (available Nov. 3)

Wondershop Assorted Bottlebrush Trees

TARGET

Buy It! $5 to $10, target.com

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Wooden Toy Treehouse

TARGET

Buy It! $119.99, target.com (available Nov. 3)

Threshold Holly Wreath App Plates

TARGET

Buy It! $9.99 for set of 4; target.com (available Nov. 3)

Opalhouse Embellished Horse Beaded Pillow Throw

TARGET

Buy It! $19.99;target.com (available Nov. 3)

Sugar Paper Gift Wrap Trio, in Red

Buy It! $15 for three rolls; target.com

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Chess & Checker Board Game

TARGET

Buy It! $39.99, target.com (available Nov. 3)

Opalhouse Hanukkah Gold Tree Menorah

TARGET

Buy It! $29.99; target.com (available Nov. 3)

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Wood Tree Advent Calendar

TARGET

Buy It! $36.99, target.com (available Nov. 3)

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.