It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…at Target. The super store is breaking out the boughs of holly on November 3, but they gave PEOPLE a sneak peek at this year’s massive holiday selection, including new pieces from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Hearth and Hand with Magnolia collection.

“With more than 2,000 new only-at-Target finds and a beautiful range of decor that evokes a stroll through a holiday village or a cozy night snowed in, it’s never been easier—or more affordable—to create that magical holiday glow at home,” says Jill Sando, Target’s senior vice president and general merchandise manager for apparel and accessories and home.