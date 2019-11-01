It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…at Target. The super store is breaking out the boughs of holly on November 3, but they gave PEOPLE a sneak peek at this year’s massive holiday selection, including new pieces from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Hearth and Hand with Magnolia collection.
“With more than 2,000 new only-at-Target finds and a beautiful range of decor that evokes a stroll through a holiday village or a cozy night snowed in, it’s never been easier—or more affordable—to create that magical holiday glow at home,” says Jill Sando, Target’s senior vice president and general merchandise manager for apparel and accessories and home.
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Letters to Santa Mailbox
Opalhouse 12 Days of Christmas Votive Candle Gift Set
Threshold Wood Countdown
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Family Pajamas
Sugar Paper Jingle Bell Napkin Rings
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Faux Lambs Ear Wreath with Berries
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Build a Snowman Kit
Wondershop Mantel Decorating Kit
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia House Snowglobe
Wondershop Assorted Bottlebrush Trees
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Wooden Toy Treehouse
Threshold Holly Wreath App Plates
Opalhouse Embellished Horse Beaded Pillow Throw
Sugar Paper Gift Wrap Trio, in Red
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Chess & Checker Board Game
Opalhouse Hanukkah Gold Tree Menorah
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Wood Tree Advent Calendar
