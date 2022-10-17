All About Target's New Holiday Drop, Including Festive Designs From Joanna Gaines, Justina Blakeney and More!

With pieces starting at just $2.99, you'll get a fa-la-lot of bang for your buck

By
Natalia Senanayake
Natalia Senanayake

Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE.

Published on October 17, 2022
Target Holiday Collection Launch
Photo: Target

Tis the season to shop 'til you drop —- and Target is here to help!

Fans always get excited for the retailer's holiday collections, and this year they've partnered up with some of their fave design partners including Chip and Joanna Gaines, Justina Blakeney, Shea McGee and more to bring fresh festivity to your home.

Along with its exclusive design partnerships, Target-owned brands including Threshold and Wondershop will also be getting a refresh of seasonal items now and throughout the holidays.

"Target's home holiday collections bring comfort and spark joy for all, however guests choose to celebrate," Target said in a statement. "Whether shopping for loved ones, decking the halls or making long-lasting memories, Target is the destination for everything families need to celebrate the season – all at an incredible value."

Hearth and Hand with Magnolia

Target Holiday Collection Launch
Target

For their fifth year of working with Target, Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have released a number of cozy items — from throw pillows to decorative greenery — for their home line, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia.

"With the new Hearth & Hand with Magnolia holiday collection, guests can create spaces full of wonder and warmth, from festive designs for joyful traditions to cookie-making essentials, baking sweet treats that lead to even sweeter memories," said Target.

Some of Joanna's personal favorites include the pine-scented candle, holiday tree mug and a red berry table arrangement.

Buy it! Starting at $2.99; target.com

Opalhouse x Jungalow

Target Holiday Collection Launch
Target

Designer and author Justina Blakeney is bringing on the holiday cheer with fresh designs for her Opalhouse x Jungalow brand.

According to Target, this holiday collection "highlights Justina's humor and creativity," featuring colorful, hand-drawn art for an "ultra-vibrant" Christmas. Meanwhile, her Hanukkah collection inspires "eight nights of whimsy" with textured fabrics and unique ceramics.

Target adds, "This partnership with Justina is one of the many ways Target continues its commitment to source and design more products from Black creators and designers."

While her favorites include the dreidel-shaped embroidered pillow and carved clay menorah, shoppers can choose from over 50 selections of home decor, furniture, kitchenware and more.

Buy it! Starting at $10; target.com

Threshold x Studio McGee

Target Holiday Collection Launch
Target

In partnership with designer and Dream Home Makeover star, Shea McGee, Target has released a range of "bright and clean" items for its Threshold x Studio McGee line. The collection features 100 new holiday items including greenery and throw pillows that add "warmth and charm" to any space.

Reflecting "luxe and vintage-inspired details," according to Target, pieces like "mix-and-matchable stockings and natural wreaths" are designed to make a stunning first impression in any entryway.

Some of McGee's picks include the red plaid stocking, decorative leather tree and eucalyptus wreath — to name a few.

Buy it! Starting at $12; target.com

