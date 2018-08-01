Target Just Dropped a Halloween Collection in Summer and We're Not Even Mad Because it's So Cute

Rachel Aschenbrand-Robinson
August 01, 2018 03:27 PM
Although summer is far from over, Target's Halloween 2018 decor is here and (warning) may make you wish it’s already October. Yes, the mega-retailer just dropped its spooky and stylish collection—and it’s equal parts creepy, cheeky, and chic. There’s even a “Hyde and Eek Boutique” (come on!)

Available for preorder and shipping as early as August 22, the offering’s enough to get you to start planning your costumes. There is something for everyone, whether your Halloween decor veers more on the scary side (ie: hanging light-up ghouls) or you prefer cute and charming fare like a rustic pumpkin patch sign. You can even score a Day of the Dead-inspired skull wreath or an ultra-fashionable metallic studded (faux) pumpkin. No matter your vibe, one thing’s clear: this collection promises one haute holiday. Ahead, check out six picks that have got our cauldrons bubbling.

Buy It! Hyde and Eek! Boutique Halloween Large Metallic Studded Pumpkin Black, $9; target.com

Buy It! Hyde and Eek! Boutique Succulent Halloween Dark Wonder Copper, $3; target.com

Buy It! Hyde and Eek! Boutique Halloween LED Infinity Mirror Bat Purple, $30; target.com

Buy It! Hyde and Eek! Boutique Halloween Tall Crow Feet Candy Bowl, $15; target.com

Buy It! Hyde and Eek! Boutique Day of the Dead Felt Wreat, $20; target.com

Buy It! Hyde and Eek! Boutique Halloween Pumpkin Patch Lit Hanging Sign, $10; target.com

