Out of Thousands of Target Deals You Can Buy Right Now, These 39 Will Set You Up for Summer

There are deep discounts on fashion, home, kitchen, and outdoor furniture

By Erinne Magee
Published on April 27, 2023 07:00 AM

Photo: People / Reese Herrington

With sales popping up everywhere as we prepare for summer, Target is giving us yet another reason to load up our virtual carts. Thousands of items have been marked down, including home, clothing, kitchen, and outdoor finds.

As you prepare for spring cleaning, check out the great deals on robot vacuums and mops that make multitasking a cinch. Other sales include huge discounts on warm-weather fashion, along with kitchen appliances and cookware you'll need for months of entertaining outdoors. Deals start at $7, so be sure to grab your favorite items before they sell out.

To make your time shopping a little easier, we've scoured the sale pages to find the best deals on popular brand names and summertime essentials, narrowing our picks down to 39 products that will spruce up your home and wardrobe while saving you money.

Shark AI Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with LIDAR Navigation -RV2011
Target

Best Target Home Deals

Target's sale on floor care includes a number of deals on robot vacuums that do the work for you. This Shark Robot Vacuum, which is a whopping 56 percent off, features an Ultra Clean Mode to give carpets a deeper clean. Another automatic vacuum on sale is the iRobot Braava, which can be activated from your phone. It also uses a handy Jet Stream spray to tackle stains on hard flooring, and right now it's $100 off.

Of course, there's more to the home than cleaning, so be sure not to miss this bistro dining set for $97, which just might make you feel like you're at a French café. Change up your curtains with these patterned damask panels or add a touch of color to your bed with a lightweight quilt for 50 percent off.

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill - FG551
Target

Best Target Kitchen Deals

Get your kitchen and dining area ready for dinner parties and summer soirees with savings on shopper-loved appliances, including this Costway electric juicer for 49 percent off; or bring the grilling inside by snagging Ninja's Foodi Smart Indoor Grill, saving $100. The grill doubles as an air fryer and even tracks the temperature of your food once you press the button that corresponds with how you want your meat cooked. That means no checking to see if your steak has reached a medium-rare perfection. Speaking of steak, the grill can cook up to six at one time.

You can also find this ice cream maker for $20 off right now or skip the coffee shop with a cold brew coffee maker that whips up your morning joe in no time. One shopper said their cold brew came out "smooth and delicious," while another mentioned it's "simple to clean."

Costway 9FT Patio Solar Umbrella LED Patio Market Steel Tilt W/ Crank Outdoor
Target

Best Target Outdoor Deals

Spending more time outside is made easy with a $265 discount on this outdoor dining table that comes with an umbrella. Four foldable chairs take the guesswork out of assembly, not only allowing for immediate enjoyment, but once dinner is finished, it's a cinch to move the chairs to the firepit. If you already have a table and just want to add some shade to your seating area, try this solar umbrella for 52 percent off. One reviewer called the umbrella "sturdy and attractive." Plus, the lights on the underside of the umbrella add just the right ambiance.

To accent your patio with additional touches for summer, grab an outdoor rug that is both kid and pet-friendly or string up these boho lantern lights that are just $12 right now. If you find yourself needing additional lighting, the lights easily connect together. Gardeners will love Target's sale on plant pots, and we're eyeing a hand-painted ceramic one for $22. For a bit of nostalgia, we found this colorful planter cart at 44 percent off.

Women's Sleeveless Rib-Knit Bodycon Midi Dress - Future Collective™ with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson
Target

Best Target Clothing Deals

Whether your closet is calling for whimsical patterns, airy tops or flowy dresses, Target has marked down hundreds of items to complete your summer look at a fraction of the cost. We love this sleeveless rib-knit midi dress for just $13! The breezy pull-on dress is comfortable and can be dressed up or worn casually depending on what you wear with it. One shopper said it's one of the "most flattering" dresses they've ever owned.

While we've pointed out a few sale items, continue scrolling to see even more Target deals you can snag while they're still in stock.

STAUB Cast Iron 4-qt Round Cocotte with Glass Lid
Target

Buy It! Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Round Cocotte with Glass Lid, $129.95 (orig. $386); target.com

JoyJolt Hali Glass Carafe Bottle Water or Juice Pitcher with 6 Lids - 35 oz - Set of 3
Target

Buy It! JoyJolt Hali Glass Carafe, Set of 3, $32.95 (orig. $69.95); target.com

Shark HydroVac XL 3-in-1 corded vacuum, mop and self-cleaning system for hard floors and area rugs - WD101
Target

Buy It! Shark HydroVac XL 3-in-1 Vacuum with Mop, $199.99 (orig. $299.99); target.com

Grill Boss GBC1932M Outdoor BBQ 3 Burner Propane Gas Grill for Barbecue Cooking with Top Cover Lid, Wheels, & Side Shelves, Black
Target

Buy It! Grill Boss Outdoor BBQ Propane Gas Grill, $199.99 (orig. $312.99); target.com

