The Dyson Vacuum Shoppers Wish They Bought Sooner Is on Sale at Target Right Now

You may be gearing up for Amazon's Prime Day sales, but there's another shopping event with incredible discounts worth eyeing, too. Target's Deal Days event officially begins today and runs through June 22, and features markdowns across electronics, beauty, home essentials, and more. You don't need a membership to take advantage of the retailer's offerings, either - anyone can shop the stellar deals, including one on the top-rated Dyson V8 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum.
The cordless vacuum can move across carpets, hardwood floors, and tile floors with ease. It comes equipped with a wall dock for both charging and storage, and two additional cleaning attachment tools - a wide nozzle and a brush - to tackle hard-to-reach areas. This particular model has 15 percent stronger suction power than other cleaners the brand carries, making it a top contender for those who struggle with allergens and excess amounts of pet hair.
Buy It! Dyson V8 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum, $329.99 (orig. $379.99); target.com
Target reviewers claim the vacuum "works so much better than anything else on the market," and love how "quiet, powerful, lightweight, and easy it is to empty." One shopper says the "pivoting head makes it so easy to vacuum hardwood floors without having to move any furniture."
"I've only had it for one week, but man, I'm so mad at myself for waiting this long to get one," wrote a shopper. "It's perfect for a busy mama who needs something lightweight and accessible for easy and quick cleanups. It fits under tight spaces, beds, and dressers. Would definitely recommend it. Hopefully the battery will hold up, and I'm thankful it comes with a two year warranty!"
"We recently purchased this product and are really enjoying how well it picks up dirt on the ground," shared another. " I use this stick instead of a regular broom to sweep. I have really bad rheumatoid arthritis and so I need something that is light and easy to move around without hurting my joints so much."
This deal on the Dyson V8 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum won't last forever, so snag it for $50 off while you can. Don't forget to check out the rest of Target's limited time deals, too.
