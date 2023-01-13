Don't Miss Out! So Many Top-Rated Home Products Have Their Prices Slashed at Target Right Now

Including plenty of decor, bedding, and living room furniture to give your space the winter refresh it deserves

Rachel Simon
Target End of Clearance Home Products Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Winter is just as good a time to give your home a much-needed refresh.

In fact, it might be even better than the designated "spring cleaning" time of year, as you're likely spending many nights hanging on the couch and cozying up in bed, bringing on the mood to make some changes. If you need some inspiration for switching things up in your home, you're in luck — Target is currently having a huge sale featuring major discounts on hundreds of top-rated home items.

During The Target Clearance Run sale event, you can snag serious deals on home products such as pillows, accent tables, candles, and so much more. Whether you're looking to just make a few minor swaps to the decor in your home or are in the mood for a full re-do, you're bound to find at least a few items that catch your eye. And with prices starting at just $11, you can rest easy knowing that you're not spending a fortune to make your living space look and feel amazing.

Home Products on Sale at The Target Clearance Run Event

Just looking to make a small addition to your home? You can never go wrong with a throw blanket, like this lightweight cream and mahogany option that's now $18 and brings a cozy feel to your bed, sofa, or reading chair, or an artificial potted plant that has natural-looking faux rubber leaves.

Also consider picking up a fun, vibrant throw pillow while you're at it too, like this pleated velvet one from Opalhouse, which is 30 percent off right now. The eye-catching and super soft pillow will jazz up any space it's in thanks to its terracotta hue and tassels on each corner.

One shopper said that the pillow is "beautiful, comfortable and so easy to wash with the removable cover," while another praised it for giving "a little personality to an otherwise bland area in my home office."

Target end of clearance run home products roundup
Target

Buy It! Opalhouse Pleated Velvet Square Throw Pillow, $17.50 (orig. $25); target.com

If you're open to a slightly bigger piece, check out this super stylish accent table, which has a modern round shape and a faceted, tapered pedestal base. The table has a wood finish and comes in either blue or cream and can easily fit beside a living room sofa or seat as a spot to display pictures, flowers, or a coffee cup while you're relaxing in the morning.

"This accent table is so high-end looking! I am using it for my vinyl player and it is so chic," wrote one shopper. Another person said it was "even better than I imagined it would be… the size, style, weight, everything about it is perfect!"

Target end of clearance run home products roundup
Target

Buy It! Threshold and Studio McGee Daffan Faceted Round Accent Table, $119 (orig. $140); target.com

Doing a major home rehaul? Don't miss this wooden console table you can snap up for $98. It has ample storage space thanks to its two drawers and shelf space and a durable build. One shopper said that this table is "so easy to assemble, looks nice, and fits perfectly," while a second reviewer said that it looks "so sleek and minimal" and the color choices are "perfect."

Target end of clearance run home products roundup
Target

Buy It! Threshold Owings Console Table in Rustic, $97.50 (orig. $130); target.com

Give your home the upgrade it deserves with the help of The Target Clearance Run sale, but you'll want to act fast, as these prices are only available for a limited time.

Target end of clearance run home products roundup
Target

Buy It! Threshold and Studio McGee Color Block Boucle Throw Blanket in Cream/Mahogany, $17.50 (orig. $25); target.com

Target end of clearance run home products roundup
Target

Buy It! Hearth & Hand and Magnolia Wood and Cane Writing Desk, $169.99 (orig. $199.99); target.com

Target end of clearance run home products roundup
Target

Buy It! Threshold and Studio McGee 35-Inch Artificial Rubber Tree, $42 (orig. $60); target.com

Target end of clearance run home products roundup
Target

Buy It! Opalhouse Winter Wonderland Sandalwood Candle, $10.50 (orig. $15); target.com

Target end of clearance run home products roundup
Target

Buy It! Opalhouse and Jungalow 59-Inch Varese Brushed Brass Bookcase, $255 (orig. $300); target.com

Target end of clearance run home products roundup
Target

Buy It! Hearth & Hand and Magnolia Yarn-Dye Striped Throw Pillow, $16.99 (orig. $19.99); target.com

Target end of clearance run home products roundup
Target

Buy It! Threshold Westerly Modern TV Stand, $240 (orig. $300); target.com

Target end of clearance run home products roundup
Target

Buy It! Threshold and Studio McGee Raw Edge Hemstitch Cotton Slub Comforter and Sham Set, $81.75 (orig. $109); target.com

Target end of clearance run home products roundup
Target

Buy It! Threshold and Studio McGee Light Woven Magazine Holder, $35 (orig. $50) ; target.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

