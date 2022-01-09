Target Launched a Home Organization Line to Help You Declutter in the New Year — and Prices Start at $1
If you're hoping to start 2022 on an organized note, Target's new organization collection, Brightroom is the perfect place to start. Whether you need to declutter your junk drawer or streamline your pantry, this new home organization line has nearly 200 affordable storage essentials that prove you don't need to spend a fortune to get your home in order. Some storage bins are just $1!
You can shop by room or by category, making it easy to grab everything you need to tidy your kitchen or home office. No matter if you're looking for fridge organizer bins, drawer storage trays, decorative containers, or bathroom vanity trays, like always, Target has you covered. Shop our 10 favorites, below:
- Brightroom Three-Pack Long Storage Trays, $2
- Brightroom Five-Piece Airtight Canister Set, $25
- Brightroom Punched Metal Shelf, $9
- Brightroom Four-Piece Fridge Bin Storage Set, $25
- Brightroom Plastic Bathroom Tray, $1
- Brightroom Make-Up Turntable Beauty Organizer, $14
- Brightroom Punched Metal Over The Door Organizer, $16
- Brightroom Self Expandable Three-Tier Spice Rack, $12
- Brightroom Large Black Wire with Natural Wood Handles Milk Crate, $26
- Brightroom Two-Tier Slide Out Organizer, $20
Kitchen, bathroom, and home office drawers can get cluttered easily thanks to the mixed amount of pens, kitchen tools, and cosmetics. If you find yourself digging through your drawers to find that pad of sticky notes or the vegetable peeler, check out this three-pack of storage trays for just $2. They come in three colors (green, gray, and white) and you can pair them with other Brightroom storage trays of different sizes.
An organized, Instagram-worthy kitchen is all about separating items and storing them in clear, easy-to-reach containers. This five-piece set of airtight containers keeps pantry items like cereal, baking ingredients, and snacks fresh for longer. The set not only provides an aesthetically pleasing streamlined pantry, but it also helps you take note of your ingredient stock at a glance. There's also a four-piece fridge bin storage set, so you can separate items like produce, yogurt, snack cups, soda cans, and more.
Buy It! Brightroom Three-Pack Long Storage Trays, $2; target.com
If your tight kitchen cabinets could get a boost in storage space, this metal shelf allows you to stack items like dishes, mugs, and food in one space. Simplify your spice collection with this three-tier expandable spice rack that displays jars in a way that lets you easily see what you have. Lastly, this over the door organizer frees up space under the sink for sponges and multipurpose cleaning products.
Buy It! Brightroom Five-Piece Airtight Canister Set, $25; target.com
A cluttered bathroom could significantly slow down your morning and nightly routines, but organizers like this make-up turntable and this $1 plastic bathroom tray make it easy to grab each product. There's also a two-tier slide-out organizer for larger items like body lotions and hair care products.
Getting organized is a breeze when you shop the Target Brightroom collection starting at just $1. Keep scrolling to shop our favorites, below.
Buy It! Brightroom Punched Metal Shelf, $9; target.com
Buy It! Brightroom Four-Piece Fridge Bin Storage Set, $25; target.com
Buy It! Brightroom Plastic Bathroom Tray, $1; target.com
Buy It! Brightroom Make-Up Turntable Beauty Organizer, $14; target.com
Buy It! Brightroom Punched Metal Over The Door Organizer, $16; target.com
Buy It! Brightroom Self Expandable Three-Tier Spice Rack, $12; target.com
Buy It! Brightroom Large Black Wire with Natural Wood Handles Milk Crate, $26; target.com
Buy It! Brightroom Two-Tier Slide Out Organizer, $20; target.com
- Target Launched a Home Organization Line to Help You Declutter in the New Year — and Prices Start at $1
- Shoppers Call This Space-Saving Foldable Treadmill a 'Fantastic Purchase for a Small Apartment'
- What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving This January? These 10 Chart-Climbing Deals That Start at $3
- Pet Owners Say This Dog Vest Is 'Adorable, Functional, and Warm' — and It's Just $33