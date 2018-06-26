5 Room-Brightening Finds From Target's Opalhouse You Won't Believe Are Under $20

If you’re like us, you spend an inordinate amount of time at Target – both wandering the aisles and adding items to your online cart – which means you’ve had plenty of time to fall in love with Opalhouse, the megastore’s new-ish line of chic and space-transforming home goods. The whole line is about bold, elegant pieces in jewel tones and print, featuring luxe-feeling touches like gilded accents and fringe trim, and we have fallen for it so hard that we included it in our 100 Reasons to Love America.

And while the whole line brings you a lot of look at a very Target-friendly price tag (the line tops out at just under $1,000 for an upholstered platform bed) some of the most major pieces ring in at under $20. In the mood to treat yourself without spending a ton? Check out five of our favorite affordable finds (and shop even more of our picks here) below.

Buy It! (Clockwise from top left): Glass soap dispenser, $12.99; Watercolor dip-dye shower curtain, $19.99; Cast-feather frame, $14.29; Black Mallorca striped pillow, $13.99; Seagrass pom basket, $19.99