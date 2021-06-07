Jungalow's Justina Blakeney Announces 'Wild' Home Line for Target — and Most Items Are Under $30!

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"This collaboration is like nothing I've ever done in the past," the interior designer says of their multi-year collaboration, called Opalhouse designed with Jungalow

Prepare to put some wild style in your big red cart: Justina Blakeney is officially bringing her designs to Target!

The designer and Jungalow founder, 42, has signed on for a multi-year partnership with the mega-retailer, PEOPLE can reveal, working with their experts to produce an ongoing collection of home decor and furniture called Opalhouse designed with Jungalow, a subset of Target's global-inspired in-house line Opalhouse.

The first iteration of the collection, which launches in stores on Monday, includes nearly 300 pieces for the home — including bedding, furniture, wall decor, bath products, wallpaper and more — all designed in Blakeney's signature bright, bohemian style.

PEOPLE recently chatted with the product designer — who was the first Black woman to be a Target Home Style Expert last year — about the large-scale partnership, and what she hopes shoppers feel when they fill their homes with her designs.

"This collaboration is like nothing I've ever done in the past because of the breadth of items," she explains. "There are just so many pieces and you can really design entire rooms with Opalhouse designed with Jungalow. It really injects so much color and flavor and personality into the home."

The collection, which is shoppable online on June 26 (but is available to peruse now), mimics Blakeney's unique personal style, and was inspired by her love of both the natural world and her travels in India, Mexico, Morocco, Italy and beyond. (In fact, all of the wall art is made from either photos Blakeney took or artwork she created while traveling!)

The California native worked hard to ensure that everything in the collection is something that she would want in her own cozy and plant-filled home (the original "jungalow," or jungle-bungalow), she says — a creative space which fans have fallen in love with on her blog and social media.

"My design sensibility is pretty out there," she says with a laugh, explaining that she's not afraid of coloring outside the metaphorical lines in her own home. "The collection is really a reflection of who I am, because, as an artist, I kind of can't take myself out of that. I like to call my style 'wild,' and I just was so excited that Target really came to the table and embraced a lot of my colorful, fun, delicious style, and that now we get to bring it to the masses."

If there's one thing Blakeney hopes customers will get out of her designs, it's a sense of joy, she says, because she thinks one's home should be a reflection of who they really are.

"I really believe that people's homes should reflect their personalities," she explains. "So for me, there's this sort of feeling when I walk into my home. I want to feel connected to nature. I want to feel inspired. I want to feel like my home supports who I am, my family, my dream, what I want to do, where I want to go, the games I want to play, the art I want to make and the family gatherings I want to host."

"I think about all that stuff when I'm designing a space, and these pieces are really designed to help support your growth and your dreams at home," she adds. "I think a lot about the activities I want to help facilitate in the home and then design around that."

Blakeney is also thrilled that the collection will be accessible to so many people — meaning the joy her designs induce can be spread further than she dreamed possible.

Beyond being available nationwide, the pieces are also affordably priced: Most of the items are under $30, and prices start at just $10.

"It is totally surreal," the mom of one says of the thought of having her designs amplified on such a massive scale. "It never doesn't give me butterflies when I get a DM from somebody who has my art in their homes. And now to be able to offer this to so many folks at such an accessible price point… I'm getting choked up just thinking about it."

Target's SVP of merchandising for home, Samara Tuchband, agrees: "This new collection with the inspiring and talented Justina Blakeney will fill our guests' homes with a whole lot of joy," she says. "As a multi-year partnership, we look forward to continuing to create beautiful products with Justina that inspire all guests with affordable and accessible design."

While it's hard for Blakeney to pick a favorite piece in the collection, there are a few "staples" she thinks everyone should snag if they have the chance: starting with her scalloped quilts, which she says she's been wanting to create for a long time.

"The scalloped quilts are such an incredible layering piece, and they come in so many fun colors," she says. Prices for these start at $49, and they're currently available in cream, gold, teal and terracotta.

As for the decorative accessories, Blakeney loves a little brass figurine in the shape of a hand that she created. "I love the idea of having that on your nightstand, or in your bathroom, or even an entryway of your home as a symbol of protection and the human touch," she says.

And when it comes to value, the designer says the lamps and lighting section has some absolute steals.

"All the lighting pieces in the collection, I can't believe the value because they're so chic, they look so expensive, yet they're still so affordable," she says. "I really feel everybody can elevate the look in their home with these pieces."

No matter what items you choose from the collection, Blakeney hopes that they help make your house feel like your home, and that you can take a little piece of Jungalow and make it your own. And if her art can make you feel a little more like you, she says, then her job is done.