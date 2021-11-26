The newlyweds are sharing the long weekend with his two children, their extended families and six dogs

Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrate First Thanksgiving as an 'Official Family': 'Not Much More I Could Ask for'

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa's first Thanksgiving as newlyweds was a family affair!

The Flipping 101 star, 40, and the Selling Sunset realtor, 34, who got married in a stunning seaside wedding in Montecito, California, on Oct. 23, celebrated Thanksgiving at their vacation home in La Quinta, California. They were joined by Tarek's two kids — daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack — Heather's mom and dad and Tarek's whole immediate family.

The family chowed down on some Thanksgiving classics, but also enjoyed vegan options for Heather, a longtime animal rights advocate, and gluten-free options for Tarek, who was recently diagnosed with Celiac disease.

A "big kids table" was set up for the younger group, while the adults had their own dining table.

"It will be a wild few days with all of our family," Tarek told PEOPLE ahead of the holiday, noting that there would be 12 guests and six dogs in total. "But we wouldn't want it any other way."

Each star shared heartfelt Instagram posts on Thursday, reflecting on the challenges of 2020 and the happiness of 2021.

"I don't think I've ever had so much to be grateful for," Heather shared of marrying and moving into her first home with Tarek. "Nothing is more important than family, happiness, and health so I'll be thinking of everyone in this community today, especially because I'm so grateful for all of you."

Tarek echoed his new wife's sentiments, saying "the holidays kind of felt like a blur last year," but "This year I'm so grateful that things are becoming more normal for the health of myself, my friends and my family. This year was pretty surreal. We moved into our new home, got a puppy, got married (!!!!), had the most epic honeymoon, spent amazing quality time together as a family, and had an incredibly successful business year. Not much more I could ask for but what I do know is that it's only up from here."

Through the rest of the weekend, the blended family plans to spend time together swimming, going on rides in their golf cart and even taking some golf lessons.

"We are just happy to all be together as an official family," said Heather.

Tarek and Heather, who called herself a "bonus mom" to Taylor and Brayden before officially becoming their step-mom last month, say family is the most important thing to them. The couple has also recently spoken out about adding to their family with a child of their own.

On Nov. 22, during E! News Daily Pop, the couple said that they are currently "practicing having babies" until the time is right.

"We're going to freeze embryos first, go from there and then see what happens," Heather said during the episode, adding that she's "more open" to having kids with Tarek because "our life is already crazy."

"We're raising two kids. I'm already a mommy. So I'm like, well, why not have just one more?" she said.

Last month, the newlyweds spoke to PEOPLE about changing their minds after previously deciding they weren't going to expand their family.

"It would be a big decision. It's not just something that I want to say, 'Let's just see if it happens,' " but, "to create something with him, that's ours, together ... I feel I would regret it if I didn't," Young said.

"Before, she was never around kids, and now she's raising Taylor and Braydon with me," El Moussa added. "And we have them [half the time] so she's full-on 'mom life,' and she's realizing she can do it. And she loves it."

While El Moussa recognized he felt differently at the beginning of their relationship, he told PEOPLE that he can't deny that the possibility of having a baby with Young excites him now.