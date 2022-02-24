Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young and her husband, Tarek El Moussa, are putting roots down close to home not long after they tied the knot in October

Heather Rae Young Says She and Tarek El Moussa Are Building a Home Next to Her Parents

Heather Rae Young and her husband, Tarek El Moussa, are keeping their family close.

The Selling Sunset star, 34, shared on her Instagram Story Wednesday that she and El Moussa, 40, are building a home not far from where she grew up. Young shared the news in a video of herself, El Moussa and his two children from his previous marriage to Christina Haack: Brayden, 6, and Taylor, 11.

In the clip, Young and her family play a game while enjoying time together in the house in which she grew up. She wrote over the video that they had been having "Crazy family time for ski week," before sharing exciting news.

"Fun little fact: I grew up in this house & [El Moussa] & I bought the lot 2 doors down that we are currently designing & building a mountain house," she wrote, adding, "we bought a cute little cabin 3 doors down from where I grew up."

Tarek El Moussa and Heather El Moussa Credit: Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Young and El Moussa are adding to their growing real estate portfolio not long after the couple tied the knot this fall in Montecito, California. She and the Flip or Flop star wed in October, and have been enjoying married life ever since.

While they've been planning their perfect home, Young and El Moussa have also been focused on expanding their family, with Young chronicling her fertility journey and the process of freezing her embryos for her followers.

After telling her fans she received "not the best news" after visiting her fertility doctor in January, Young shared a more positive update later that month. The reality star shared a selfie from the doctor on "egg retrieval day."

"All went smooth, was told 2 eggs we got 7!!!! Doesn't mean they will all be healthy but hoping 🙏🏻," she wrote alongside a screenshot of herself FaceTiming El Moussa.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In December, Young explained why she was publicly sharing her fertility journey, writing on Instagram, in part, "Sharing my journey was something I struggled with because every women's experience is so different and I know some women go through a lot harder things but I decided I wanted to be vulnerable and real with you guys. This is something I think can be really empowering."

She added, "I want to be strong for other women out there and help guide them through this because it's a subject that's not talked about enough. So I'll be sharing bits and pieces of my journey and I hope you all can benefit from it and feel empowered by it 💗"

Young, who has formed a close bond with El Moussa's two children as their "bonus mom," told PEOPLE in October that she was "open" to having a child with her husband.