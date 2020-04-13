Image zoom Tarek El Moussa/ Instagram

Tarek El Moussa and his girlfriend Heather Rae Young just spent their first Easter together, and they were joined by El Moussa’s two kids Taylor Reese, 9, and son Brayden James, 4, whom he shares with ex Christina Anstead.

The real estate pros — he stars on HGTV’s Flip or Flop, while she appears on Netflix’s Selling Sunset — both shared the same adorable photo on Instagram, which shows the couple smiling in a photo booth while Taylor playfully points up at the two of them.

In her caption, Young, 32, shared how grateful she is to spend this quality time together. “We got the kids back today!!! Yayayayay 4 days of laughs, board games, pool, movies & I am so excited for my first Easter with the kiddos!!” she exclaimed. “They are growing up before my eyes. It’s just so cool to see. @therealtarekelmoussa ready for Tay to be a pre-teen???”

“What is everyone’s quarantine Easter plans?” she added. “We are going to hide a ton of eggs for the egg hunt.”

The celebration was a change from the family’s original Easter plans, Christina, who is now married to British TV host Ant Anstead, revealed on Instagram.

“Well… we were supposed to be in the desert with my parents and all 5 kids — but those plans are canceled,” the Christina on the Coast star wrote alongside a photo of the pair sipping on champagne at home while the kids spent time with Tarek and Heather. Instead the couple, who welcomed a baby boy in 2019, had a quite grown-ups-only holiday.

El Moussa, 38, opened up about how he, Heather and the kids are adjusting to social distancing measures.

“Ugh!!! How many of you are out there reminiscing about the times when we used to be able to go outside and have fun!” he wrote. “Well…I am! We have always been a very active family and have done active things. This time has definitely been an adjustment but we are all getting used to this current ‘way of living.'”

At the end of his caption, the Flip or Flop star also noted that he’s looking forward to the end of social distancing. “I can’t wait to go to dinners, hang with friends and just LIVE! What about you? What are you excited for once all this craziness goes away?”

The couple moved in together this year and now split their time between two homes in Southern California.

“It’s really fun because we live in two different places!” El Moussa wrote back in January. “Our main spot is in Orange County but one or two nights a week we stay at our place in West Hollywood!”

The father of two purchased his OC home for $2.28 million in March 2018, telling PEOPLE at the time that it was “perfect for my bachelor life and my dad life,” as it features a pool, big driveway and plenty of space for his kids to run around.

After living in his suburban home for several years, El Moussa says that spending time in Hollywood “is a big change” and feels like “a different world.”

Never one to hold back his emotions towards his leading lady, the star also expressed how happy he is to share both his life and his home with Young: “The best part is I now have someone to go to bed with and wake up to every day,” he wrote. “The better better part is that person is @heatherraeyoung! I’m one lucky dude!”

Young shared a similar sentiment in the comments of that post, writing, “You are my everything I love you.”

El Moussa and Young were first spotted kissing on a boat in July and confirmed their relationship with joint Instagram posts in August. Young has been a staple in El Moussa’s kids’ lives ever since — going to their sporting events, watching their school performances, and attending their birthday parties.

In July 2019, PEOPLE broke the news that El Moussa is stepping out solo and getting his own show on HGTV, Flipping 101, which follows the house flipping guru as he mentors real estate up-and-comers, teaching them how to successfully flip a home and turn a profit.

The 14-episode series premiered on March 5 and airs on Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT.