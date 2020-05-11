Tarek El Moussa's Girlfriend Heather Young Sent His Ex Christina Anstead Flowers on Mother's Day

Christina Anstead received some love on Mother's Day from an unexpected source.

On Sunday, the Flip or Flop star shared a photo on her Instagram Story of a colorful bouquet of flowers sent from her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa's girlfriend of 10 months, Heather Rae Young.

"Thank you @heatherraeyoung," Anstead, 36, wrote on the photo.

The bouquet also came with a sweet Mother's Day message written to Anstead and signed by her son Brayden James, 4, and daughter Taylor Reese, 9, whom she shares with El Moussa, 38.

"Christina, happy Mother's Day to the best mommy! Love, Tay + Bray," the card read.

Anstead — who is now married to Ant Anstead, with whom she has an 8-month old son, Hudson London — split publicly from El Moussa in December 2016. They finalized their divorce in January 2018, and have since been amicably co-parenting their two children while continuing to film Flip or Flop together.

In July, El Moussa began dating Young, 32, who stars on Netflix's Selling Sunset. On Sunday, she reflected in a sweet Mother's Day Instagram post about being a "bonus mom" to his kids.

"About 10 months ago on date #2 @therealtarekelmoussa and I decided to commit to each other 100% that meant me committing to his babies 100%," Young wrote alongside a photo of herself, El Moussa, Brayden, and Taylor wearing matching holiday pajamas. "There was never a question in my mind it just felt right. I’ve learned more patience and kindness and to be more selfless."

"A 'title' does not define a relationship or who we are and it does not define love," she added. "Thank you @therealtarekelmoussa the best daddy for trusting me to love the babies & bringing joy & love that I’ve never felt before. I am so grateful for my life."

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms, stepmoms, and bonus moms! ❤️," Young added.

Amid the coronavirus panemic, El Moussa and Young sold the HGTV star's Costa Mesa home off-market last month and found a new place to live in Newport Beach together.

“It’s been chaos,” El Moussa joked to PEOPLE shortly after the move.

Young said that everyone was decked out in masks and gloves during the process. “It's been an interesting time, but we're making it work.”

El Moussa's house that he sold was his first home he resided in after his divorce. Now, the couple's new home is 15 minutes from the Ansteads' in Newport Beach.

“The biggest thing in the move is obviously making the kids feel comfortable, so Heather's been going above and beyond to make sure that happens,” El Moussa said. “We're making the bedrooms very special for the kids and that's Heather's big goal right now.”