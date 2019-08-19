Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young may soon be posting a listing of her own.

The reality star-realtor and new girlfriend of Flip or Flop‘s Tarek El Moussa revealed the couple may already be thinking about taking their relationship to the next level, just one month after they publicly confirmed they’re dating.

Young, 31, took part in an Instagram Q&A on Friday, and was asked by a fan whether she’d ever consider relocating away from Los Angeles, where she currently lives.

“Orange County 😉 hehe,” she responded, noting she’d “definitely always have a place in LA.”

El Moussa, 37, recently purchased a “bachelor-dad” pad in the Orange County town of Costa Mesa in March 2018, paying a reported $2.28 million for the single-story home with a pool.

Should El Moussa and Young start living together, or even nearby, it wouldn’t be the first major relationship milestone for the pair. El Moussa previously revealed that Young has already met his daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Anstead.

The reality stars began dating around the Fourth of July after meeting through mutual friends, and were spotted kissing and cuddling on a yacht at the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, California, on July 29, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

They confirmed their relationship earlier this month in a pair of heartfelt social media posts.

“It’s official!!!! After more than 3 years on my own I’m so PROUD to say that this beautiful, sweet and talented young lady is my girlfriend!” El Moussa’s caption began.

“I just want to let the world know I met someone special that makes me want to be a better man :),” he added. “So tell me!! Are we a cute couple or what?”

The happy couple sat down last week with PeopleTV’s Reality Check for their first interview together, where Young gushed that their romance has so far been sweet as can be.

“He’s been very romantic, it’s been very amazing,” she said. “All happiness and smiles.”

El Moussa also praised his significant other, telling PEOPLE Now that he was in a dark place before he met her, and that she’s completely transformed his outlook on life.

“Physically, spiritually, mentally, I was so broken,” he told PEOPLE Now. “I just never really thought that I would open up to someone again. I never thought I would be vulnerable again.”

“I saw her one day…and right when she smiled, I just lit up inside,” he said. “She’s so amazing and supportive and strong. She makes me feel better. She makes my life better.”

The HGTV star’s divorce from Anstead was finalized in January 2018, though they still appear together on Flip or Flop. They split publicly in December 2016, and Christina has since remarried and is expecting her first child with husband Ant Anstead.