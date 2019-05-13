Tarek El Moussa Wishes Pregnant Ex Christina Happy Mother's Day: 'Tay and Bray Love Her So Much'

Tarek El Moussa didn’t let Mother’s Day pass by without paying tribute to his ex-wife Christina.

The Flip or Flop star — who shares two kids, daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3, with Christina — first honored his own mom with a throwback photo of her holding him when he was a toddler. In the caption, El Moussa explained that to celebrate the special day, he took his family out on his boat in Newport Beach, California, where they saw whales and dolphins.

“My mom has always been there through thick and thin and we never realize how important parents are until we become one!!” he wrote alongside the image. “Mom I love you to the moon and back!!”

He then asked his followers what they did for Mother’s Day, and in the last sentence of his caption, made sure to give his newly re-married, pregnant ex-wife a shoutout.

“Happy Mother’s Day to Christina as well,” he wrote. “Tay and Bray love her so much❤️”

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Christina, who is expecting her first child with her new husband, Wheeler Dealers host Ant Anstead, spent Mother’s Day with her children.

Ant shared a photo of Christina in bed with her kids after they brought her orange juice, coffee, english muffins, eggs, avocados and fruit. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the American mums out there (weirdly it’s a different date in the U.K.)” Ant captioned the sweet image. “After a lot of secret whispering and planning leading up to this morning, Tay and Bray tip toed in and quietly woke me at 06:15 😱 (I had previously negotiated 7am btw).”

“We made mum breakfast in bed and they hand made cards and gifts and got flowers ❤️❤️❤️” he continued. “Happy mummy’s day @christinaanstead (and all the other amazing mums out there! X x)”

Following the news of Ant and Christina’s surprise wedding in December, Tarek spoke out about the new man in Christina and his kids’ life, revealing he had no hard feelings toward the British TV personality.

“I think finding out [about the wedding] made me realize 100% closure. And it made me realize that it’s a good thing for my kids, based on what I know about Ant,” he told PEOPLE exclusively in January.

“Of course I ask my kids about things they do, and what’s going on, and they always say good things about him,” Tarek said. “So as a father, it’s good to know that there’s hopefully a good man in my kids’ lives besides me.”