The Flip or Flop star confirmed that the couple will not be getting married in a favorite spot where they got engaged

Tarek El Moussa Reveals Wedding Details with Heather Rae Young — and His Feelings About More Kids

Tarek El Moussa is sharing new details about his upcoming nuptials with Heather Rae Young.

The Flip or Flop star, 39, appeared on an episode of PEOPLE's Reality Check where he revealed that he and Young, 33, have begun firming up some of their wedding plans, including the location and size of the special event.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Asked about where the couple would say their "I dos," the HGTV star said they crossed Catalina Island, California — where the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary and got engaged — off their list.

"I can’t confirm where, but it was going to possibly be Catalina Island and it’s no longer gonna be Catalina Island, so stay tuned," he said.

He also teased that the event could take place out of the country.

Image zoom Credit: Duke Images

"What if it's neither?" he replied when asked if the wedding would be on the East or West Coast. "What if it’s not in America?" The pair went on a romantic trip to Paris together last fall and Young previously teased Los Cabos, Mexico, as an option.

El Moussa, who popped the question to the Selling Sunset star on July 25, said the two are going to "wait a little bit of time" so they are able to host more people safely at their wedding.

"We don’t want to have a super big wedding, but our small wedding is probably gonna be someone else’s big wedding, so we’ll see how things go," he said. "But we’re planning on doing it far enough out to where hopefully the pandemic settles down a little."

WATCH THIS: Tarek El Moussa On His Two Battles with Cancer and How Men Can Detect 'Preventable' Cancer Sooner

Young revealed on Instagram last month that she has been trying on wedding gowns and rehearsal dinner dresses. “Trying to find the perfect one that fits my personality,” she wrote alongside photos of herself trying on three different options.

She also shared that El Moussa will have the final say: “I wanted my amazing fiancé @therealtarekelmoussa to choose what he wanted to see me in on our special night before we say I DO!! ”

Image zoom Credit: Heather Rae Young/Instagram

"No, no exes at the wedding," El Moussa said, explaining that they are limiting the invites. "Small, less distractions, more intimate, better conversations with the people around us. You know, we just think smaller is better."

Young revealed, "We're planning sometime summer 2021. We have dates on hold."

Image zoom Tarek El Moussa and kids with Heather Rae Young | Credit: Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

While El Moussa told PEOPLE the pair are "not planning on filming the wedding," they "absolutely" want to have a show together in the future.

"That is on our bucket list," he revealed. "It’s something we want to do. We’re together all the time, we’re best friends, we love working together, so we’re going for it."

El Moussa, who shares daughter Taylor Reese, 10, and son Brayden James, 5, with ex-wife and Flip or Flop co-star Christina Anstead, also told PEOPLE that expanding his family with Young isn't something he plans on doing "right now."

"Right now, no...Brayden just turned 5, Taylor just turned 10, between the two of us we’re filming three shows, have multiple businesses, we’re raising the kids together, so right now I think we’re just rolling with things," he said.

Image zoom Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa | Credit: Heather Rae Young Instagram

El Moussa and Young met on the Fourth of July in 2019, after mutual friends brought them together in Newport Beach, California. The pair were photographed kissing and cuddling on a yacht at the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, California, in late July — making their budding romance public.

They confirmed the relationship with joint Instagram posts in early August, and El Moussa shared that he had already introduced Young to his kids. Young calls herself their "bonus mom."

El Moussa split publicly from Anstead in December 2016. They finalized their divorce in January 2018 and she married British TV star Ant Anstead in December 2018. El Moussa and Christina continue to film their HGTV show together in addition to their solo series, Christina on the Coast and Flipping 101. All three series were recently renewed.