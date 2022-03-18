“I’m excited for what the future holds for both us and wish her nothing but the best!” the real estate star wrote about his ex-wife and co-host on Instagram on Thursday

Tarek El Moussa Thanks Ex Christina Haack Ahead of Flip or Flop Finale: 'We Did a Pretty Good Job'

Tarek El Moussa is giving his ex-wife and Flip or Flop co-host, Christina Haack, a special shout out ahead of the series finale of the beloved HGTV show.

In a sweet and emotional caption posted to Instagram on Thursday, the real estate investor, 40, took the time to thank everyone involved in the show and its successful 10-season run.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I can't believe this journey started in May 2010 with a home video and a dream of flipping houses on tv… it's crazy to think 12 years later it's coming to an end. I've spent almost a third of my life committed to this show," El Moussa began.

"A special thank you to @christinahaack for taking this journey with me. I think we did a pretty good job and I'm excited for what the future holds for both us and wish her nothing but the best!" he continued, before teasing his return to television. "I would say I'm going to miss you guys but..I'm not going anywhere😎. I can't wait to show you what comes next!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young – who wed El Moussa in a stunning ceremony in Montecito, Calif. in October last year – praised her husband in the comment section, writing, "So proud of you. I am in awe of you daily my love. Exciting things ahead ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you."

Haack, 38, posted a tribute of her own on Instagram on Thursday; however, the Christina on the Coast star didn't call out anyone in particular while reminiscing about the show and its upcoming series finale.

RELATED VIDEO: Tarek El Moussa Walks Out of Interview During Flip or Flop Series Finale

"I want to say thank you again to each and every one of you who has watched throughout the years," she wrote.

"I'll always remember some of the crazy / very gross homes we have walked into, the amazing transformations and everything I learned about house flipping / design along the way."

El Moussa and Haack – who wed in 2009 before splitting in 2016 – unexpectedly announced the end of the long-running home renovation series last week on Instagram, with Haack telling PEOPLE, "I will be forever grateful to have had a series for a decade. It's a huge accomplishment and everyone who worked on the show should be very proud."

"The series made it through ups and downs and trust me it wasn't always easy," she added. "I'm looking forward to my next chapter and working in positive, fun and creative environments. I'm ready to let go of the stress and enjoy life and all it has to offer."

El Moussa shared a similar sentiment, telling PEOPLE, "I couldn't be more grateful for the last ten years with Flip Or Flop. The support from our fans, the network and the wild ride that it's been has been incredible. Even though the Flip Or Flop chapter is coming to a close, another exciting one is soon starting."

A source told PEOPLE last week that part of the reason for the show's sudden end is due to the "intimate" environment the exes found themselves in.

"Tarek and Christina are generally cordial. They're co-parenting and nothing gets in the way of that," the source said. "The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter."