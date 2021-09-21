Tarek El Moussa Tests Positive for Breakthrough COVID, Is Quarantining with Heather Rae Young

"Tarek is listening to the advice of his doctors and won't be scheduled to return to filming until he tests negative and his quarantine is complete," his representative tells PEOPLE

Tarek El Moussa has tested positive for breakthrough COVID, a representative for the star confirms to PEOPLE.

The Flipping 101 host, 40, received a positive COVID test result last week during regular on-set testing, his rep says. He has since received multiple negative tests along with the positive test, but decided to immediately postpone filming in order to keep everyone safe. TMZ first reported the news.

El Moussa's fiancee, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, has undergone multiple tests which have all come back negative, but the pair are currently quarantining together out of an abundance of caution. This will impact their filming schedules for Selling Sunset and El Moussa's two HGTV shows, Flipping 101 (which Young appears on) and Flip or Flop, which El Moussa co-stars in with his ex-wife, Christina Haack.

According to their rep, both El Moussa and Young are fully vaccinated, and "the couple has taken all necessary precautions to keep everyone safe." This includes sending El Moussa's two kids — daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 6, whom he shares with Haack — to stay with their grandparents (El Moussa's mom and her husband) in order to minimize their risk of possible exposure.

Neither El Moussa nor Young, who got engaged in July 2020 and plan to get married this fall, have symptoms at the moment and they are both "feeling great," the rep says. It's unclear how far into their quarantine they are.

"Tarek is listening to the advice of his doctors and won't be scheduled to return to filming until he tests negative and his quarantine is complete," says the rep.

In addition to filming for their shows, El Moussa and Young have been spending most of their time in the past few weeks preparing for their upcoming nuptials. This has included celebrating Young with two bridal showers, and taking a group of friends and family members to Palm Springs for a joint bachelor/bachelorette party.

The non-traditional, co-ed event took place two weekends ago, at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort in Palm Desert, California.

Both Young and El Moussa's sisters showed up for the event, as did Young's Selling Sunset costars Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Brett Oppenheim and his girlfriend Tina Louise. El Moussa's sister, Angelique, and one of his best friends, Troy Joshua (who was there when El Moussa and Young met), planned the weekend for the happy couple.

It's unclear what, if any, COVID-19 safety precautions were in place for the gathering.

El Moussa and Young first met in July 2019 and got engaged a year later, when he popped the question during a romantic boat trip to Catalina Island, California.

The wedding will be the first marriage for Young and the second for El Moussa, who was married for seven years to Haack before the two split in 2016. Haack announced on Monday that she is engaged to her boyfriend, realtor Joshua Hall.