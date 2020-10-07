WATCH: The Sweet Moment Tarek El Moussa Tells His Kids He Plans to Propose to Heather Rae Young

The Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa host became engaged to the Selling Sunset star in July after dating for one year

Tarek El Moussa's romantic proposal to Heather Rae Young was a picture-perfect moment — partially thanks to the advice of his daughter.

In an exclusive clip from Thursday's season finale of Flipping 101 titled "Going Off the Market," El Moussa, 39, informs his daughter Taylor Reese, now 10, and son Brayden James, now 5, about his plans to propose to Young, 33.

"I have some exciting news," he eagerly tells the kids, whom he shares with his ex and Flip or Flop co-star Christina Anstead, while on an outing on his boat. "You know how you keep asking me, like maybe two or three million times a day when I'm going to marry Heather."

"Yeah," Taylor and Brayden respond.

"Alright, so are you ready for this? I'm asking Heather to marry me," El Moussa says as Taylor covers her mouth in shock.

"Are you excited?" he asks.

"Yes. That's amazing!" Taylor says with a huge smile on her face.

Explaining that they "can't tell anybody about this," El Moussa makes the kids pinky-swear to keep mum about the plan.

"It's really, really risky to tell a 4-year-old and a 9-year-old your plans because there's always a chance that one of them slips up," he says in a separate on-camera interview.

El Moussa then details the proposal plan to his kids: "So we're gonna set down this private beach in Catalina, it's going to be gorgeous. I'm going to bring in thousands of flowers and roses, I'm gonna create a walking path, and I'm doing it around sunset."

He then surveys the kids about his outfit choice. "Do you think I should do casual, flip-flops, board shorts and a t-shirt, or...," he asks, before being interrupted by his daughter.

"Wait, do you want me to faint?" she says. "You should wear a tuxedo, a black-and-white tuxedo."

When El Moussa questions if the look is "too much," Taylor replies sarcastically: "Okay, what are you doing again?"

"Okay, tuxedo, you sold me," El Moussa agrees. "I'm going to wear a tuxedo. That's actually a good call."

El Moussa followed his daughter's fashion advice and popped the question to the Selling Sunset realtor on July 25 while the couple was celebrating their one-year anniversary with a boat trip to Catalina Island.

Young, who thought the trip was planned to celebrate their anniversary, was stunned when she walked down a beach path lined with flower petals and flickering candles and found El Moussa waiting beneath two “kissing” palm trees that have grown into each other.

The HGTV star got down on one knee in the sand and asked for Young's hand in marriage — and she accepted.

Young, who often calls herself Taylor and Brayden's "bonus mom," has a great relationship with her soon-to-be stepkids. In fact, El Moussa told PEOPLE that Young's love for his children was what pushed him to propose.

"We were sitting on the boat one day and I looked over and she had Taylor in one arm and Brayden in the other arm and they're all three cuddling," El Moussa recalled to PEOPLE after the proposal. "That was the moment I knew I had to make her my wife and bring her into the family.”