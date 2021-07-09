Tarek El Moussa on Christina Haack's Ex Ant Anstead Dating Renée Zellweger: 'I Love It'

El Moussa was married to HGTV star Christina Haack from 2009 to 2018. She then married Anstead from whom she split in September 2020 after less than two years

El Moussa and Anstead have both been married to the Christina on the Coast star. El Moussa, 39, is her first husband and current Flip or Flop costar, while Anstead, 42, is her most recent ex from whom she announced her split in September after less than two years of marriage.

"I love it! I love it!" El Moussa told PEOPLE of Anstead's new romance with the two-time Academy Award winner, 52, on Thursday at the JBL True Summer Campaign kick-off celebrating a return to Live Music and a donation to the National Independent Venue Association's #SaveOurStages initiative.

El Moussa attended the event with his fiancee, Selling Sunset realtor Heather Rae Young, 33, and both stars opened up about the burgeoning relationship, saying that they're incredibly happy for him.

"I know, like rock on!" Young added.

"Good for him. Ant's a great kid, [Zellweger] seems like a lot of fun," Tarek continued. "I like them. I like the setup."

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young walk the red carpet at the JBL True Summer event.

When Anstead and Haack were together, El Moussa and Young interacted with them frequently as co-parents, and got along well. Young calls herself a "bonus mom" to El Moussa and Haack's kids, Taylor, 10 and Brayden, 5, who spend half of their time at El Moussa and Young's home in Newport Beach.

Young then spoke about photos of Zellweger spending time with Anstead and Haack's one-year-old son, saying, "I've already seen pictures of her with Hudson, so, you know, cute!"

renee zellweger and ant anstead

The engaged real estate experts also shared that they haven't crossed paths with Anstead and Zellweger yet.

PEOPLE confirmed that the actress and the Wheeler Dealers star were dating in late June. They met earlier that month after she appeared on his upcoming Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

A source told PEOPLE that Zellweger and Anstead have quickly hit it off. "Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," the insider said. "Renée is creative...and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful, and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her."

"Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common," the source added. "He's a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together."

Ant Anstead and Christina Haack with their son Hudson London