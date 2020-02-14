Tarek El Moussa Shuts Down Entire Park in Hawaii For First Valentine’s Day With Heather Young

Image zoom Instagram

Tarek El Moussa is head over heels in love with Heather Rae Young, and he proved it with a big romantic gesture this Valentine’s Day.

The Flip or Flop star, 38, took his girlfriend of seven months on an island adventure in Waikiki, Hawaii, jetting her around for a day full of sweet surprises, which they both shared on their Instagram Stories.

“Secret surprise day!! @therealtarekelmoussa is taking me somewhere and I have NO clue. He said wear sunscreen and sunglasses,” Rae Young, 32, captioned a cute Boomerang of her and El Moussa posing in the bathroom mirror after checking in at the Halekulani Hotel.

The HGTV star posted to his own Story soon after, taking a selfie video of the two of them and saying, “The entire day is a surprise, done by me, and… okay, my assistant may have helped a little bit!”

Soon, they shared videos of each other taking off in a helicopter, smiling in ear protectors and microphones. They both tagged Paradise Helicopters, a helicopter tour group based in Hawaii.

Before long, they touched down at Kualoa Ranch, a mountainous, 4000-acre private nature reserve and cattle ranch on the coast of Oahu where many movies (like Jurassic Park and 50 First Dates) have been filmed. Though a popular tourist destination, El Moussa revealed that he shut the place down for their Valentine’s date.

They arrived to a fully catered, multi-course meal and a romantic patio set up in the middle of the reserve just for the two of them.

“I told her I was romantic! She didn’t believe me until today,” El Moussa joked in a Instagram Story, with Rae Young interrupting to say, “best day ever!” with a smile.

They dined on vegan dishes (Rae Young is a vegan and El Moussa has been changing his diet to match since they starting dating) and sipped on white wine and cocktails in front of the stunning scenery. “It’s incredible,” the Selling Sunset star said of her meal and the view, while El Moussa agreed, remarking, “it’s stunning.”

When they were done, they headed back up in the helicopter and back to the hotel.

The pair continued the love fest on Instagram, celebrating the holiday with sweet posts declaring their infinite affection for each other.

“Too many words and not enough space to tell you how much I love you @therealtarekelmoussa,” Rae Young captioned a photo of the two of them kissing on a boat dock. “Everyday I am showered with love, kindness, & support from you. You are the man I always waited & Dreamed of. I never gave up the hope we would find each other. And then on that day in Newport we met & there you were with your goofy adorable smile. I love you so much @therealtarekelmoussa happy Valentine’s Day my love. To many many more.”

Tarek posted a throwback photo from the holidays of his sweetheart dolled up in a white dress, writing, “Happy Valentine’s Day to this amazing girl who came into my life completely unexpected.”

He wrote that before Rae Young came along, he had all but given up on happiness after divorcing Christina Anstead and dealing with two cancer diagnoses. Now, he says, he has someone who both cares about him and makes him want to be a better man.

“We decided to be exclusive after only 5 days and we’ve been inseparable since day one,” he wrote. “I know it’s crazy but we moved in together after only a week. That decision completely changed me and the kids lives for the better. She’s a special person, it’s hard to explain.”

“She’s my best friend and I enjoy every single thing we do together,” he continued. “She’s my ride or die and I just love her.”

El Moussa and Young were first spotted kissing on a boat in July, and confirmed their relationship with joint Instagram posts in August. Young has been a staple in El Moussa’s kids’ lives ever since — going to their sporting events, watching their school performances, and attending their birthday parties. He shares daughter Taylor Reese, 9, and son Brayden James, 4, with ex-wife Anstead.

El Moussa and Anstead split publicly in December 2016 and finalized their divorce in January 2018. They continue to film Flip or Flop together. HGTV announced the hit series will air its ninth season starting in August 2020.