Tarek El Moussa Says Wife Heather Inspires Him to Be the 'Best Version' of Himself

Tarek El Moussa won't be doing a juice cleanse any time soon.

In the caption of a silly video Tarek, 41, posted to his Instagram on Monday, he gushed about his pregnant wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, 35, and her impact on his health and wellness. While he said Heather inspires him to be the "best version" of himself, her support comes with hard work on his part.

In the Instagram clip, a hesitant Tarek attempted to drink a bottle of green juice at Heather's behest.

"I'm going to throw up. It's disgusting," Tarek said before Heather quickly encouraged him to "chug."

As Tarek tried to stomach the juice as quickly as possible, the Selling Sunset star explained that she's having her husband drink a bottle of green juice once a day, five times a week. "It's nothing," she explained.

When the former Flip or Flop star was halfway finished with his green beverage, he pulled the bottle away from his mouth. "It's totally not sustainable," Tarek said with a shudder. "I can't. I'm serious — I can't do it."

In the caption, Tarek joked, "hopefully your Monday didn't start with your wife making you drink something that tastes like dirt." He said that Heather has him guzzle green juice because "she cares about [him] and [his] health and not to torture [him]."

"I owe a lot of my health and fitness success to my wife," Tarek admitted. "She's not only inspired me to be the best version of myself but she's also helped make sure I'm eating healthier, getting my greens in (for better or for worse lol), drinking enough water, and doing everything I can to stay healthy."

The happy couple is waiting any day for the arrival of their baby boy.

Earlier this month, Heather told Access Hollywood that she is due "sometime in January," and Tarek revealed that they have settled on a name. The two also teased a second, "back-to-back" baby may be in their future.

"We still have the embryos if we decide in the future to have more," she told the outlet as Tarek playfully acted shocked.

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Through laughter, Heather shared, "He did say if we decide to have another one it just has to be back-to-back."

Tarek continued laughing himself, adding, "Yeah, back-to-back. I'm no spring chicken. I'm going to be 42."

In addition to their baby on the way, Tarek is also dad to son Brayden, 7, and daughter Taylor, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

During the holiday season, Tarek sang Heather's praises in an Instagram post as he reflected on "lonely holidays" after his divorce.

He wrote about Heather's knack for conjuring Christmas cheer. Despite being in the middle of her third trimester, he said she was still "able to make every Christmas better than the last."