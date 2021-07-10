While the HGTV star may not have known his ex has found love again, the new man in Christina Haack's life is not a complete stranger to her former husband

Tarek El Moussa Says He's 'Just Finding Out' About Ex Christina Haack and New Boyfriend Joshua Hall

Tarek El Moussa is learning about Christina Haack's new relationship at the same time as their former couple's fans.

Haack, 38, confirmed on Thursday that she has been secretly dating the Austin-based realtor Joshua Hall for months and their relationship status was news to her ex El Moussa.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We don't know their situation. We're kind of just finding out too and just learning," the Flip or Flop star, 38, told PEOPLE of Haack's romance with Hall on Thursday at the JBL True Summer Campaign.

But while El Moussa may not have known his ex and Joshua were dating, the new man in Haack's life is not a complete stranger to her former husband.

El Moussa's fiancée, Selling Sunset realtor Heather Rae Young, has a surprising connection to Joshua and the betrothed pair have even met him a number of times!

Tarek El Moussa, Christina Haack, Joshua Hall Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty; Christina Haack/Instagram

Joshua is the brother of one of Young's friends, Jessica Hall, Young confirmed to PEOPLE at the event which was kick-off celebrating a return to Live Music and a donation to the National Independent Venue Association's #SaveOurStages initiative.

"It is true. My girlfriend Jessica, we've been friends for like over 10 years and it's just a fluke," Young told PEOPLE. "You know, it was nothing that was planned. It just happened."

Young added that she and El Moussa have only met Joshua "a few times," but it "seems like" the realtor and Haack are happy together.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young walk the red carpet at the JBL True Summer event. The exclusive event featured performances by DJ Sophia Eris, Bebe Rexha, and Jason Derulo. JBL is celebrating the return of live music with a donation to the National Independent Venue Association’s (NIVA) #SaveOurStages initiative Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

PEOPLE broke the news that the HGTV star was dating someone new earlier this week when she and Josh were pictured walking hand-in-hand at Los Angeles International Airport, boarding a plane for the birthday getaway.

A source shared at the time: "They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection. They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It is the star's first public relationship since her September split with Ant Anstead, her husband of less than two years.

Haack, whose divorce from Anstead was finalized in late June, introduced her latest romance to the world on Thursday by sharing photos of herself and Joshua on vacation.

Christina Haack, Joshua Hall Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

The first of the two photos shows the pair sitting side by side at a candlelit table holding glasses of white wine, Joshua with his arm around the HGTV star. "The most whimsical/romantic dinner," Haack wrote on the photo. She also added several hidden emojis including a puzzle piece, an infinity symbol, a crown, a lock and a spider.

The second photo is a selfie of the new couple smiling with their foreheads touching — Haack pulling Joshua in close with a hand on his neck.