Tarek El Moussa Says He Never Expected to Find Love Again with 'Soulmate' Heather Rae Young

Tarek El Moussa is opening up about his outlook on love before meeting Heather Rae Young.

The Flipping 101 host, who split from his ex-wife Christina Hall in 2016 after seven years together, said he didn't expect to find love again. In a sweet Instagram post, he wrote about how he proved his doubts wrong when he met his "soulmate."

"If you asked me a few years ago if I thought I was going to meet another woman to be a part of mine and the kids lives, I'd say no but who knew I was going to find my best friend, my confidant, my soulmate 😍," he wrote in the caption.

The Instagram Reel shows El Moussa and Young holding hands and smiling as they walk outside to a car. In the background of the post, Tyler Shaw's romantic song "Love You Still" plays.

"I believe everyone has a soulmate that they can spend the rest of their life together. I'm lucky to have found mine, the woman of my dreams, the perfect step-mom to my kids, and of course the sweetest mom to our bugsy, ❤️👨‍👩‍👧‍👦," he wrote of the couple's dog and his kids — daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, whom he shares with ex-wife Hall.

Their friends showed some love in the comments section, including Young's Selling Sunset castmate Chelsea Lazkani who wrote, "Won't lie, she's pretty perfect 😍."

The HGTV star and Selling Sunset realtor tied the knot on October 23, 2021. Along with family, friends and Young's Selling Sunset costars, both of the Flip or Flop star's children were in attendance.

While they shared traditional vows, the pair also exchanged vows with El Moussa's kids. "It felt like it was straight from a movie," El Moussa told PEOPLE exclusively of the romantic day. "Everything was just spectacular."

El Moussa recalled getting emotional when he saw his kids walk down the aisle.

"I walked my mom down the aisle. I was fine. And then the song 'Shallow' comes on, which is one of me and Heather's songs, and I'm going to get Taylor to walk down the aisle, and I just broke down," he said. "Taylor, she's my everything, I just got so emotional."

In April, the pair celebrated a mini milestone — their 6-month wedding anniversary. To commemorate the special day, Young posted a video to Instagram with clips not previously released from their Old Hollywood-themed ceremony in Montecito, California.

One stand-out moment from the sweet video included the bride and groom joking around with their officiant.