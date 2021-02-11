The Selling Sunset star got a tattoo honoring her husband-to-be on her backside, sharing a photo of the fresh ink Monday evening before taking it down the next day

Tarek El Moussa Says He Loves Heather Rae Young’s New Tattoo ‘So Much’ After She Deletes Photo

Tarek El Moussa is letting fans know how he really feels about Heather Rae Young's conversation-starting new tattoo, which she got as a surprise Valentine's Day gift for her husband-to-be.

The fresh ink, which reads "Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa" in cursive script on Young's backside, caused quite a stir in the comments section after the Selling Sunset star, 33, posted a photo of it to Instagram on Monday night, captioning it "Happy Valentine's Day Mr. El Moussa ❤️💍 @therealtarekelmoussa. I love you handsome! Best Friends Forever."

The father of two (he shares Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5 with ex Christina Anstead) commented on the post, "Forever and ever and ever❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️").

Young deleted the post the next morning after it received mixed reviews from her followers in the comments. Some then moved the conversation about the design to the comments of El Moussa's unrelated Instagram post on Tuesday evening.

One commenter in particular wrote, "Do you love the tattoo," adding two puking emojis.

Defending his future wife's decision, the Flipping 101 star replied, "yes so much." Young also replied to the commenter, writing, "yes we love it. Proud to be the future Mrs. El Moussa."

On Tuesday, shortly after she deleted her original post, Young shared some videos from her tattooing experience on her Instagram Story.

"Obviously you guys all saw that I got a tattoo, so I'm gonna post a cute little video that I did right before I got that tattoo," she says in the first video.

She then posted videos she took on Monday from the studio with her tattoo artist, Sean Arnold, describing her "special Valentine's present" for El Moussa.

"So this man over here, his name is Sean Arnold, and he's doing a tattoo for me," she says as she spins around to show Arnold in the frame.

"It's very meaningful because I'm doing it for my fiancé," she continued. "It's something that's just for us, so you might not see it. But this guy right here is going to hook me up."

Young said she was "really, really nervous" to get the tattoo, but the energy in the studio was "really calming."

"[Arnold] lit some Palo Santo," she said. "He has crystals everywhere."

Her now-deleted post also gave fans another look at the new band she received for her 8-carat diamond engagement ring.

Last week, she revealed that El Moussa purchased the "breathtaking" new band for her and that the pair "designed it together."

Alongside a close-up Instagram Story video that showed off every angle of the gorgeous sparkler, Young explained that she's been thinking about her "dream" ring for years.

Ending with a loving note to El Moussa, she added, "My love, future hubby, you have my whole heart."

