Tarek El Moussa and his girlfriend Heather Rae Young are taking a big step forward in their relationship — they’ve officially moved in together!

The Flip or Flop star took to Instagram to share the news with his followers, writing, “Not sure if I’ve told you this but @heatherraeyoung and I have been living together for a while now!”

The 38-year-old HGTV star shared a photo of himself with Young, 32, which shows the couple smiling at one another while holding white mugs engraved with the word “Happy.”

In the caption, El Moussa admits that one house was simply not enough for the two real estate pros (Young is a realtor and stars on Netflix’s Selling Sunset), and they actually split their time between two homes.

“It’s really fun because we live in two different places!” he wrote. “Our main spot is in Orange County but one or two nights a week we stay at our place in West Hollywood!”

The father of two purchased his OC home for $2.28 million in March 2018, telling PEOPLE at the time that it was “perfect for my bachelor life and my dad life,” as it features a pool, big driveway and plenty of space for his kids to run around. He shares daughter Taylor Reese, 9, and son Brayden James, 4, with ex-wife Christina Anstead.

After living in his suburban home for several years, El Moussa says that spending time in Hollywood “is a big change” and feels like “a different world!”

Never one to hold back his emotions towards his leading lady, the star also expressed how happy he is to share both his life and his home with Young: “The best part is I now have someone to go to bed with and wake up to every day,” he wrote. “The better better part is that person is @heatherraeyoung! I’m one lucky dude!!!”

Young shared a similar sentiment in the comment section, writing, “You are my everything I love you.”

El Moussa and Young were first spotted kissing on a boat in July, and confirmed their relationship with joint Instagram posts in August. Young has been a staple in El Moussa’s kids’ lives ever since — going to their sporting events, watching their school performances, and attending their birthday parties.

El Moussa and ex-wife Anstead split publicly in December 2016 and finalized their divorce in January 2018. They continue to film Flip or Flop together. HGTV announced the hit series will air its ninth season starting in August 2020.