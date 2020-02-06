Tarek El Moussa Reveals Girlfriend Heather Young Will Make Her HGTV Debut on His New Solo Show

Image zoom Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Heather Rae Young already stars on Netflix’s real estate reality show Selling Sunset, but she’s about to take on another new role — appearing on her boyfriend Tarek El Moussa’s upcoming HGTV series, Flipping 101!

In July, PEOPLE broke the news that El Moussa, 38 — who also stars on Flip or Flop with his ex wife Christina Anstead — would be getting his own solo show on HGTV. The 14-episode series set to premiere on March 5 will follow the house flipping guru as he mentors real estate up-and-comers, teaching them how to successfully flip a home and turn a profit.

Though this will be the first series El Moussa has embarked on without Anstead, it appears he won’t be alone on the show. He announced via Instagram that Young, 32, who he began dating in July, will be joining him.

“For the first time ever, @heatherraeyoung and I filmed my new show together!” the father of two — he shares daughter Taylor Reese, 9, and son Brayden James, 4, with Anstead — shared on Wednesday night.

“We were both excited and nervous but we had a blast!! She was so cute on camera. I couldn’t stop smiling!” he continued, captioning a photo of the two of them cuddling on top of a bed. “Are you guys ready to see our tv debut this March??” he wrote.

Young may be in a supporting role on Flipping 101, but the reality star also has quite a bit of real estate expertise of her own.

The Southern California native sells high-end properties as a realtor associate at The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles. She specializes in high-profile and high net-worth clientele, according to her company bio. Selling Sunset follows Young and her colleagues as they attempt to sell luxurious properties and, of course, stir up some drama in the process. The show premiered in March 2019.

The couple took another serious step in their relationship when they recently moved in together. They split time between Los Angeles and Orange County.

El Moussa took to Instagram last week to share the news with his followers, writing, “Not sure if I’ve told you this but @heatherraeyoung and I have been living together for a while now!”

The HGTV star shared a photo of himself with Young, which shows the couple smiling at one another while holding white mugs engraved with the word “Happy.”

El Moussa and Young were first spotted kissing on a boat in July, and confirmed their relationship with joint Instagram posts in August. Young has been a staple in El Moussa’s kids’ lives ever since — going to their sporting events, watching their school performances, and attending their birthday parties.

El Moussa and ex-wife Anstead split publicly in December 2016 and finalized their divorce in January 2018. They continue to film Flip or Flop together. HGTV announced the hit series will air its ninth season starting in August 2020.