Tarek El Moussa Reflects on Home Renovation Journey Ahead of New Show: 'Grateful for Every Moment'

Tarek El Moussa is reminiscing about his beginnings.

On Saturday, the 41-year-old reflected on his personal home renovation journey as he shared a major throwback picture of himself when he first started filming for HGTV a decade ago.

In the photo, the reality star is wearing a blue shirt and black shades while holding an "Open House" sign.

The snapshot came as he opened up about his new show with wife Heather Rae El Moussa, The Flipping El Moussas.

"You guys have seen me through it all: When I first started on HGTV, I was just a kid trying to figure out how to flip houses and support my family," he wrote in the caption. "I had no IDEA what the next decade had in store for me."

El Moussa continued: "I look back on it all, and I am grateful for every moment and overwhelmingly grateful for YOU guys and your support throughout our journey. I'm now at a point in my life where I am my happiest self."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the post, he also shared moments with his family and opened up about how this decade of life differs from his HGTV beginnings.

"I'm in my forties, I'm more established, I'm more comfortable trying new things, I'm more confident in my choices, I'm a proud father of THREE, I own multiple companies and work with so many great people that bring me so much joy, and with the help of my wife, I've taken my health way more seriously. The new chapter of the El Moussa family is here, and it would mean the world to me to have you guys join me on this next journey," El Moussa added.

El Moussa told his followers that the new docu-series will feature the "biggest, most epic flips" he's ever done. Along with his professional wins, the father of three said he's excited to share more about his family and his wife's pregnancy throughout the episodes.

"You'll laugh- a lot- and maybe even cry a little. It's just a real, raw and honest portrayal of our lives and we think you're gonna flip over it :)," he closed out his caption.

His post also featured a shot of El Moussa with his Selling Sunset star wife and his children, daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall, and one of himself and Heather filming while she was expecting their newborn son Tristan.

The Flipping El Moussas. HGTV

El Moussa's first series on HGTV — Flip or Flop — debuted in 2013 and featured him and Hall flipping homes in the Orange County area. It ran for 10 seasons before ending in March last year.

Earlier this month, El Moussa shared a glimpse of what life with a newborn is like. In a sweet photo posted to Instagram, he posed with his three children.

Brayden sat in a chair with a pillow on his lap as he held his baby brother with a big smile on his face. Tarek stood next to him, with an arm around Taylor, who smiled at the camera, dressed in her school uniform.

"👀👀👀 OMG….I have 3 kids!!!! How did this happen @theheatherraeelmoussa ❤️," he captioned the photo.

The Flipping EL Moussas premieres on HGTV on March 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will also stream on discovery+