Tarek El Moussa Recovering From 'Tears' in Both Knees and Bicep: 'Pushing Myself Too Hard'

Tarek El Moussa is recuperating from three injuries, he shared on Instagram

On Tuesday, the Flipping 101 star, 40, posted a photo with his daughter, Taylor, 11, with athletic KT athletic tape visible on both his knees.

"Enjoying every moment. As I was laying there on the boat with Tay I swear I forgot all about the tear on both my knees and the tear on my bicep — was just all smiles, enjoying a perfect day," he wrote in the caption.

He then shared with fans how he managed to injure himself.

"My injuries came from pushing myself too hard (something I do often in almost every part of my life) but hey, what doesn't kill you makes you stronger right??" he added, including a crying-laughing emoji.

A rep for El Moussa confirms to PEOPLE that the tape on his knees is to help with muscle pain and he's on the mend.

Despite the physical setback, the HGTV star still expressed his positive mindset about the situation with his followers.

"Sometimes when we think like we're in a dark place it can feel like we've been buried when really we're just being planted. Just some food for thought this week since I'm sure some of you are feeling tired from the weekend!!" he said. "Keep going and keep giving it all you got- but don't be like me and get injured while doing so."

His wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa , 34, showed support in the comments, writing "And you never give up. Inspire me my love."

Tarek is no stranger to health challenges. In 2013, a Flip or Flop fan who was also a registered nurse noticed a lump on his neck and wrote to the show's producers to say she thought the HGTV star might have thyroid cancer — and she was right.

After being properly diagnosed, Tarek decided to go through his old medical records for any other irregularities and found an irregular testicular exam from two years earlier. He decided to get further testing and was also diagnosed with testicular cancer. He underwent surgeries and radioactive iodine therapy in order to successfully beat the cancers.

Five years after battling cancer, Tarek opened up about a back injury, as well.

"I got back surgery. I went from 230 lbs. to 168 lbs. So I had the cancer and then I got the second cancer. And then four months after I recovered from the second cancer, I hurt my back. I lost 60 lbs., I was on Vicodin every day, my hormones are off, I'm on pain meds and narcotics and I'm filming and working. It's wild. It was a horrifying experience," Tarek told told Dr. Drew Pinsky on the Dr. Drew podcast in 2018.

Despite serious setbacks throughout the years, Tarek has had much to celebrate lately. He shared that this Fourth of July was the 3-year anniversary of the day he met Heather for the first time. They both marked the milestone with sweet tributes on Instagram.

"You know those moments in life that change everything? 3 years ago today I had one of those moments," Tarek wrote in his post, captioning a photo of the two holding an American flag while on a boat. "I met @heatherraeyoung while I was out boating ... [and] I remember knowing instantly that I had met the person I wanted to spend the rest of my life with."

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: (L-R) In this image released on June 5, Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage) Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

"A little insane right!?" he added. "But when you know you know."

Heather also shared candid photos of them from over the years, including a couple of sweet wedding day memories.

"Fireworks any time I'm with you," she wrote. "Today's already a celebratory day, but for us, it's a little extra. Some of you might already know this but 3 years ago on this exact day I met my soulmate. "

She also shared the story of how their meet cute came about.

"If you don't know the story, it's one of my favorites," she said. "We were both on separate boats in Newport, I was with some of my close friends and he was with his and I randomly, by chance, ended up jumping onto Tarek's boat… Little did we know that moment would change both of our lives forever."