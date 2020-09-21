Tarek El Moussa Posts About 'Dream' Life with Fiancee amid Ex Christina Anstead's Split News

"I dreamed of this life and I got it by believing I could do it," wrote the HGTV star who got engaged to Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young in July

Tarek El Moussa is loving life and he isn't afraid to let everyone know.

On Sunday, the Flipping 101 host, 39, shared a post on Instagram gushing about living his "dream" life with fiancée, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, just two days after his ex-wife Christina Anstead announced her split from her husband of less than two years, Ant Anstead.

El Moussa and Young, 33, are currently working on the first home they've purchased together in Newport Beach, California, after getting engaged in July.

"I think we found the perfect couch for the new house today!! Okay...it may not seem exciting but to me it really is 🤣🤣🤣! We also found a ton of other stuff and I can’t wait to show you!" he began his lengthy post, sharing a photo of himself and Young reclining on the sofa.

"I don’t know...I’m just so excited about life!! I’m in love, I’m engaged, Flipping 101 is on the air and Flip or Flop is on the way. I’m telling you...it’s possible to accomplish those things you have been dreaming of!" he added. "I dreamed of this life and I got it by believing I could do it and working my tail off!! If there is something you want just go for it! I’m yelling at you to chase your dreams!"

Last week, the couple, who dated for one year before Tarek proposed on a boat trip to Catalina Island, revealed they purchased their first place as fiances via Tarek's Instagram Stories.

“Tarek originally bought [the house] as a flip but then they decided to make it their new home," a rep for the couple told PEOPLE.

They plan to combine their talents to give the home an HGTV-worthy makeover.

“It’s their first project together!" the rep added. "They have a lot they want to do with it and the house needs some work so they are going to continue to live in their current home until the new home is ready."

“This is basically the blank slate,” Young says in a video shared on social media, showing off the all-white kitchen area with hardwood floors. The open floor plan leads into a living and dining room area, and a visible stairway leads up to a second level.

The sneak peek continued on the rooftop, which El Moussa explained is “why we fell in love with this house.” The expansive outdoor space is decked out like another floor of the home, complete with stunning views overlooking the Pacific. “This is why we love this house: the ocean is right there,” the father-of-two added.

El Moussa's exciting life updates come as his ex-wife and current Flip or Flop co-star Christina announced she and Ant had "made the difficult decision to separate" after less than two years of marriage.

In a statement posted to her Instagram account on Friday, Christina — who welcomed son Hudson London Anstead, 1, with Ant in September 2019 — announced the news of their breakup, saying that their "children will remain our priority."

The Christina on the Coast star, 37, and Wheeler Dealers host, 41, began dating in October 2017 and tied the knot more than a year later in a surprise “winter wonderland” wedding at their home in Newport Beach in December 2018.