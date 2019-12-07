Tarek El Moussa Poses with New Girlfriend Heather Rae Young and His Kids in Sweet Holiday Photo

Christmastime is here, and Tarek El Moussa is using it to welcome girlfriend Heather Rae Young into the family officially.

The 38-year-old Flip or Flop star shared a picture on Instagram on Friday featuring himself and Young along with his two kids, Taylor Reese, 9, and Brayden James, 4, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Anstead.

El Moussa opened up in the post about his newfound joy after a difficult few years.

“I can’t tell you how long I’ve been waiting to post a photo just like this!” El Moussa wrote next to the family photo. “As you know…life has been pretty tough on me since 2013. I look at the last 6 years and sometimes wonder how I made it lol. It was extremely tough fighting two cancers, back surgery and a public divorce.”

El Moussa said that he hit “rock bottom” during that time, finding himself “lost and alone.” His divorce with Anstead was finalized in January 2018 after they split two years prior.

In fact, the HGTV star said he had even given up on love until he met current girlfriend Young, 32, describing love at first sight with the Selling Sunset star.

“It wasn’t easy but I got up every day and believed life would improve no matter how bad it was,” he said, adding “Well…I’m happy to say it got better:) like way freaking better!”

“I honestly gave up on love until I saw @heatherraeyoung last summer on the boat next to mine:) The second I laid eyes on her I knew there was something special about her and I was right!” he said. “She is absolutely incredible and me and the babies love and adore her:)”

“Thank you @heatherraeyoung for coming into our life and making this photo possible:)” he continued. “I just love you and our little family ❤️❤️❤️ so much!!

Young shared the same photo on her own Instagram revealing that she was the one to pick out the holiday-inspired onesies the four wear in the snap.

The former Playmate echoed El Moussa’s sentiment that they’re all one family now.

“I’ve dreamt of this life my whole life,” Young wrote in her caption. “To wake up every single day so in love, happy and fulfilled.. Being a hopeless romantic I never gave up. I just adore @therealtarekelmoussa& the kids so much.”

“It was such a fun day,” Young added of the photoshoot, “but definitely a little stressful wrangling everyone, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. Love my new little family!!!!”

El Moussa confirmed his relationship with Young in August, writing on Instagram he “never thought” he’d “meet someone special in my life after the last three years. Then…out of the blue @heatherraeyoung walked into my life.”

“The first time I saw her smile she ‘did that thing to my tummy’ and I knew right away I needed to get to know her… so I asked her out!! She said yes,” he wrote alongside several photos of the pair.

Since making their relationship public, Young has bonded with Taylor and Brayden, and said recently that she gets along well with Anstead, who married Ant Anstead in 2018. The pair welcomed their first child together, son Hudson London, in September.