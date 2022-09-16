Tarek El Moussa Says He's the 'Luckiest Guy in the World' in Sweet Birthday Post for Wife Heather

Tarek El Moussa is celebrating his wife as she takes another trip around the sun!

The Flip or Flop star wished Heather Rae El Moussa a happy 35th birthday Friday by sharing a sweet carousel of photos on Instagram in honor of her special day, writing, "Every day with you feels like the best day."

In his caption, Tarek, 41, began: "Happy birthday to the love of my life @heatherraeyoung ❤️ There is no one in this world like you:)! You have a heart of gold and my heart lights up every time you walk into the room. As I said on our wedding day, you make me want to be a better man. Looking back on all of our photos and videos together it's hard to choose my favorites, we have the most amazing memories together."

He added, "I wake up every morning feeling like the luckiest guy in the world 🙏."

Calling her "Bunny," Tarek concluded, "I love you more than words can describe and I couldn't have asked for a better partner, best friend, step-mom, and mom to be. Happy birthday, I hope you feel special today and everyday."

The Selling Sunset star — who is expecting her first child with Tarek — responded with an equally complimentary comment underneath his post, writing, "My sweetheart ❤️ my love, my best friend. The world brought us together for a reason. We were meant to be together, to love, to create to support."

She added, "You make me so happy. I love everyday with you. Thank you for making me feel so special and beautiful. And thank you for trusting me to help raise Tay & Bray & for our baby boy. 🤍🤍🤍 me & you."

PEOPLE exclusively revealed in July that the couple is expecting early next year.

Sharing a "photo dump with our baby bump" earlier this week, Tarek reflected on what it's been like being a father to his two children ahead of welcoming baby No. 3 with Heather.

"This period of time where @heatherraeyoung is pregnant with our baby boy brings up a lot of memories for me," he shared, recalling finding out he was going to be dad for the first time with daughter Taylor Reese, 11, whom — along with son Brayden James, 7 — he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

"I remember learning I was going to be a dad with Taylor and thinking about how important it was for me to put my kids and my family first- no matter what- and how I was going to love my kids unconditionally," he wrote.

"Tay, Bray, and Heather are my world and bringing another baby El Moussa into the family makes me feel those feelings all over again," he continued. "I'm so lucky to be having a baby boy with the woman of my dreams. Seeing how amazing she has been to Tay and Bray over the years has shown me what an incredible mom she's going to make and I can't wait ❤️🙏."

Tarek and Heather are currently in the middle of filming their first official show together.

In an Instagram post Monday, Tarek shared behind-the-scenes photos on set of the couple's new HGTV docu-series The Flipping El Moussas.

"Baby and baby momma on set!! 🎬," he captioned the snapshots. "We've been busy filming most days of the week and we can't WAIT for you guys to see the final product but name some things you want to see or are looking forward to seeing."

The Flipping El Moussas is the pair's eight-episode docu-series that is set to premiere in 2023 on HGTV. The show will feature Heather's introduction into the world of flipping as she becomes involved in some of Tarek's renovation projects.