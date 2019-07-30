Tarek El Moussa Seen Kissing Selling Sunset Star Heather Young After Split from Christina Anstead

Tarek El Moussa has a new lady in his life!

Just over a year after finalizing his divorce from ex-wife Christina Anstead, El Moussa, 37, was seen cozying up to fellow real estate agent and star of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, Heather Young.

El Moussa and Young, 31, were photographed kissing and cuddling on a yacht at the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, California on Sunday, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

The pair looked as happy together, flashing each other wide smiles and engaging in conversation.

It is not immediately clear as to whether or not they are seriously dating or just hanging out.

A rep for El Moussa did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

El Moussa and Anstead finalized their divorce in January 2018.

Image zoom Heather Young and Tarek El Moussa TMZ

Image zoom Heather Young and Tarek El Moussa TMZ

RELATED: Tarek El Moussa Wishes Pregnant Ex Christina Happy Mother’s Day: ‘Tay and Bray Love Her So Much’

The Flip or Flop stars split publicly in December 2016 following a dramatic incident involving a gun and a 911 call. The couple, who had been married for seven years and share two children together (daughter Taylor, 7, and son Brayden, 2), had quietly separated almost eight months prior.

Anstead, 34, submitted her divorce documents in August 2018, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup and requesting joint legal and physical custody of their two children.

Image zoom Tarek El Moussa, Heather Young Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Since the split, they have been amicably raising their kids together as they continue to film their hit HGTV show. The two are also co-executive producers on Chi-Town Flop, which follows husband-and-wife team Bryan and Maira Segal as they transform homes in the Windy City using the same model as Tarek and Christina’s successful series.

“We’ve been working together for a really long time,” Tarek told PEOPLE in August of the former couple’s dynamic as business partners. “It’s our job. Obviously, we know each other really well.”

Image zoom Tarek El Moussa Michael Bezjian/Getty Images

Anstead has since moved on and married Wheelers Dealers host Ant Anstead in a surprise wedding at their home in Newport Beach in December 2018.

They are currently expecting their first child together. They celebrated their new addition with a baby shower at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach earlier this month.

In addition to his new romance, El Moussa is gearing up to star in a 14-episode HGTV series called Flipping 101 w/Tarek El Moussa, PEOPLE confirmed exclusively.

“I’ve successfully flipped over 300 houses,” El Moussa says in a promo for the new show, premiering exclusively above. “Along the way, I’ve seen every mistake there is to make. Now, I’m out to help novice flippers get through their projects unscathed. I’m going to show them how to take the worst of the worst and make a mountain of money turning them into the best on the block.”

Image zoom Christina and Ant Anstead Erik Voake/Getty Images for HGTV

RELATED: Tarek El Moussa’s Daughter Taylor Says He Is ‘Not Strict’ in Sneak Peek of New Solo Series

Premiering in early 2020, the show will follow El Moussa as he mentors real estate up-and-comers, teaching them how to successfully flip a home — and turn a profit.

“People daydream about what it would be like to renovate an investment property and make a profit,” HGTV president Jane Latman said in a statement. “Tarek is a skilled and seasoned expert who can help newcomers navigate the pitfalls of house flipping.”